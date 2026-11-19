Gladys, Va. – Nov. 17, 2026 – Addison Cheetham led from start to finish to win the IHSA/USHJA 3′3″ Hunter Seat Medal Final – West on Sunday at the Marshall+Sterling/USHJA National Championships, hosted by Desert International Horse Park. The 14-year-old from El Dorado Hills, California (USHJA Zone 10), rode Cetello to victory on the final day of national championship competition at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas.

A field of 48 riders tackled Skip Bailey’s first-round course, and Cheetham finished the opening round on top of the leaderboard with a score of 86. Judges Chance Arakelian and Mark Jungherr called back the top 20 riders for a second round, then asked the four leaders to complete a final work-off.

Cheetham, who trains with Cassie Belmont, entered the second round with a simple plan. “I just like to tell myself that I’m coming in with nothing to lose,” she said. “Then, when I go in, there’s no pressure. I just want my horse to do good, and we’ll just go from there.”

The approach paid off. Cheetham improved on her first-round effort with a score of 88, carrying a 174 total into the final test. The work-off called for a hand gallop, a trot jump, a halt and a counter-canter. Cheetham rode each element with precision.

“For the trot jump, [Cetello] is very good about trot jumps, but he can kind of rush, so I just kept him collected,” she explained. “For the halt, I just sat down and talked to him the whole time.”

Her polished test sealed the championship. Sloane Hollingshead finished second aboard her own East Meets West. Kyra Shahroody placed third with Celtic de Bethune, owned by Nick Haness, and Olivia Whiting rode her own Diamant de Cassini to fourth.

“It definitely feels really good,” Cheetham said of the win. “It’s just a really exciting and high-adrenaline feeling.”

Cheetham leased Cetello, a 19-year-old Holsteiner gelding, since he returned to her barn in December 2025. She said the pair clicked right away.

“I know I have a partner there with me that can do this,” she said. “We can do this together.”

Now a high school sophomore, Cheetham plans to move up to the 3′6″ equitation ring next season and hopes to ride on a college team one day.

“At the IHSA, we believe every rider deserves a place to keep growing, and that’s what this IHSA/USHJA 3′3″ Hunter Seat Medal series is all about,” said IHSA Executive Director Peter Cashman. “These finalists showed the skill and sportsmanship that college coaches look for. Whether they go on to ride in college, train professionally or simply carry a lifelong love of horses, these young equestrians represent a bright future for our sport.”

ABOUT THE IHSA/USHJA 3′3″ HUNTER SEAT MEDAL

The IHSA/USHJA 3′3″ Hunter Seat Medal serves as a steppingstone for equitation riders, offering the chance to qualify for and compete in a national equitation final with fences at 3′3″. The class is open to junior riders who have not competed, within the same competition year, in any of the following national equitation finals with fences at 3′6″: the USHJA Gladstone Cup Equitation Classic, ASPCA Maclay Finals, USEF Hunter Seat Medal Finals, USEF Show Jumping Talent Search Finals (East or West), WIHS Equitation Classic Finals, Jump Canada Medal Finals or the North American Equitation Championship.

LEARN MORE ABOUT THE IHSA/USHJA 3’3” HUNTER SEAT MEDAL

IHSA/USHJA 3’3″ Hunter Seat Medal Final – East Results

Rider | Horse |Round 1 | Round 2 | Two-Round Score*

1. Addison Cheetham | Cetello | 86 | 88 | 174

2. Sloane Hollingshead | East Meets West | 82.75 | 87.5 | 170.25

3. Kyra Shahroody | Celtic De Bethune | 81.5 | 85 | 168.5

4. Olivia Whiting| Diamant De Cassini | 82.5 | 86 | 168.5

5. Stella Saunders | West Port | 82.25 | 84 | 166.25

6. Mila Domic| Cacau FF | 81 | 83.50 | 164.50

7. Hadley Wagter | Kit Kat |84.25 | 80 | 164.25

8. Lee Sickel | Golden Hour Z | 84.5 | 79.5 | 164

9. Peyton Cosentino | Hautboy Z | 84 | 79 | 163

10. Karlie Klein | Carleo | 83 | 78 | 161

11. Sadie Keller | Corcel 3 | 78 | 82 | 160

12. Ellie Aitchison | Cassionatus | 85 | 71 | 156

Full results of the IHSA/USHJA 3′3″ Hunter Seat Medal Final – West are availablehere. To learn more about all competitions hosted by Desert International Horse Park, visitdeserthorsepark.com.

ABOUT THE IHSA

The Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA) welcomes all genders at all riding levels. The collegiate riding organization offers individual and team competition in hunter seat equitation, Western horsemanship, ranch riding and reining at more than 350 member colleges and universities. Membership in IHSA means that college students can participate in horse shows regardless of their experience or financial status. Students compete from beginner through advanced with suitable, provided horses, eliminating the expense of horse ownership.

Founded in 1967 by Bob Cacchione, it is the oldest and largest intercollegiate equestrian organization with more than 7,500 members in 47 states and Canada. IHSA college and university team participation is represented through a variety of programs, including varsity athletics, academic departments and club sports. IHSA offers valuable hands-on experience and professional development in multiple facets of the equine industry. Many IHSA teams participate in service projects, giving back to their communities. Through the IHSA, students enhance their college experience and develop the tools that help build successful careers.

For more information, visitrideIHSA.org or contactcomms@rideIHSA.org.