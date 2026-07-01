Advance Your Career by Gaining Skills in Equine-Assisted Learning—Get Your Copy of PATH Intl. Strides’ Summer Edition to Learn More

DENVER, CO – The second 2026 issue of the Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Intl.) Strides magazine, exploring equine-assisted learning, will be in mailboxes soon. The award-winning PATH Intl. Strides magazine is one of the association’s premier members-only benefits. To receive a copy, join PATH Intl. as an individual member. Join July 3-6, 2026, to receive $15 off a new PATH Intl. Individual Membership!

As a premier members-only benefit, PATH Intl. Strides supports the association’s mission by providing educational content including bright ideas and innovative programming to support EAS professionals in advancing their skills and careers. PATH Intl. Strides strives to provide themed content that members will enjoy and find useful in their lessons and programming. The upcoming Summer 2026 edition is dedicated to a growing section of equine-assisted services, equine-assisted learning (EAL).

This issue of PATH Intl. Strides explores how partnering with horses in equine-assisted learning sessions can create powerful opportunities to practice life skills including self-reflection, emotional awareness, communication and problem-solving. To further understand the criteria for becoming credentialed in EAL through PATH Intl., the process is outlined in “The PATH Intl. Equine-Assisted Learning Facilitator–A Pathway to Credentialing.” “Horse Powered Reading®” introduces Strides readers to an EAL program that supports children who struggle with the written word. “From Classroom to Barn” shows centers how to serve an entire class with a smaller herd by implementing a proven school group model. Finally, “Building Bridges with Equine-Assisted Learning” explores the benefits of EAL for organizations.

From July 3-6, 2026, anyone who joins as a new PATH Intl. member will receive a $15 discount on any level of individual membership. This makes the participating membership just $65. Join as a PATH Intl. Member and get your copy of Strides and many other members-only benefits: pathintl.org/membership/individuals/

For more information about jumpstarting your career in equine-assisted learning by taking the PATH Intl. Fundamentals of EAL course, please visit: https://pathintl.org/certification/equine-assisted-learning/

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.), formed in 1969, advances professional equine-assisted services (EAS) by empowering its members, credentialed professionals, partners and the public through rigorously developed standards, credentials and education that recognize the power of the equine-human relationship. At 721 member centers, more than 71,000 children and adults with special needs, including 8,000 veterans, may find improved health, wellness, a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. PATH Intl. members, credentialed professionals and member centers uphold the PATH Intl. Standards, developed and adopted by the PATH Intl. membership, to ensure centers and professionals follow procedures essential to providing safe, humane, gold-standard-quality EAS programming to the public, in the broad areas of horsemanship, therapy and learning. Among its multiple EAS certification programs, PATH Intl. proudly offers the Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor certification (the PATH Intl. CTRI®); the first and only independently accredited certification program in EAS.

Media Contact:

Sara Conant, Communications Supervisor

sconant@pathintl.org

(800) 369-7433, ext. 123