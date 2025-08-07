AFJ Presents Groundbreaking Hoof-Care Journey with Hall of Fame Farrier & Triple Crown

What does it truly take to support the health, soundness and performance of a horse over a full year? What happens to a hoof — and the horse it supports — across the changing seasons? Behind every graceful stride and quiet moment of trust lies a complex web of daily decisions, expert care and thoughtful management.

In the September/October 2025 issue, American Farrier Journal (AFJ) is embarking on an ambitious and groundbreaking hoof-care series with International Horseshoeing Hall of Fame member Esco Buff. For the first time in its rich 50-year history, AFJ is following one horse for a year through every hoof trim, feed adjustment, veterinary exam and workout. “1 Horse, 1 Farrier, 1 Year,” presented by Triple Crown Nutrition, is a living case study that bridges horsemanship, veterinary science, nutrition and farriery. It offers an unfiltered look at the triumphs and setbacks, the rhythms of routine and the subtle signals that guide a farrier’s decisions as professionals and caretakers.

The focus of this yearlong chronicle is Jackson, a 15-year-old Clydesdale cross gelding used primarily for trail and pleasure riding in the Southeast. Jackson is barefoot and has a history of mild hoof asymmetry and seasonal sole sensitivity. He’s sound, stoic and well-mannered, but like many casually ridden horses, presents subtle challenges that test a farrier’s judgment over time.

Jackson was chosen precisely because he’s representative — not elite, not neglected, but typical. He’s not a showstopper but a working-class horse. And that makes him the kind of horse most of us see every day — and worth documenting in detail.

Join American Farriers Journal, Esco Buff, Jackson and Triple Crown in this yearlong, multimedia, living case study beginning with the September/October 2025 issue. After each installment, Buff and AFJ editor Jeff Cota continue the journey on the AFJ Podcast as they take a deeper dive into Jackson’s hoof care. Along the way, special guests will join the conversation to shed light on the critical decisions in Jackson’s daily life.

About American Farriers Journal

Since 1975, hoof-care professionals worldwide have found the most thorough and trusted footcare information within the pages of American Farriers Journal. In this 8-times-per-year publication, they find credible advice on shoeing products, practical coverage of shoeing practices to help them become more efficient farriers and entertaining stories and experiences from around the industry. American Farriers Journal also hosts the annual International Hoof-Care Summit, which is now in its 23rd year. The 2026 International Hoof-Care Summit takes place February 3-6 in the Cincinnati, Ohio, Metro area at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center in Covington, Ky. Learn more about American Farriers Journal by visiting AmericanFarriers.com.

About Triple Crown Nutrition

Established in 1989, Triple Crown Nutrition, Inc. is dedicated to providing leading-edge equine nutrition. Each ingredient in Triple Crown horse feeds and products is carefully selected to offer proper levels of quality nutrients. All of our feeds contain EquiMix® — a unique blend of yeast cultures, organic minerals, prebiotics, probiotics and digestive enzymes — to help promote essential gut health, optimize intestinal function and support the immune system.

Triple Crown Nutrition, Inc., headquartered in Minnesota, has products available at dealers across the United States. Learn more about Triple Crown Nutrition by visiting TripleCrownFeed.com.

About Esco Buff

Rev. Esco Buff, PhD, APF-I, CF, is the owner of Esco Buff’s Professional Farrier Service, LLC, located in Clearwater, Fla. Buff is an American Farrier’s Association Certified Farrier (CF), an International Association of Professional Farriers Accredited Professional Farrier (APF) with the Foundation Credential, a New York State Gaming Commission Licensed Farrier, a member of the International Horseshoeing Hall of Fame, a Society Only Member of the American College of Veterinary Radiology, and the Large Animal Diagnostic Imaging Society. Learn more about Esco Buff by visiting EscoBuff.com.

