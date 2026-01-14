AHC Announces Call for Speakers for 2026 Conference: One Horse, One Industry – Year of the Horse

(Washington, D.C., January 14, 2026): The American Horse Council invites members of the equestrian community to speak at the 2026 AHC Conference, which will be held June 21-24, 2026 at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in Washington DC. The AHC Conference provides a unique platform for experts to share information, ideas, and insights with attendees, which includes equine association/organization leaders, industry professionals, suppliers/manufacturers and stakeholders.

The theme for 2026 is “One horse, One Industry – Year of the Horse”

This year is celebrated globally as the Chinese Year of the Horse, and the American Horse Council embraces this theme that reflects both the symbolism of the horse and the real-world connections that define the equine industry. In Chinese culture, the horse represents strength, unity, perseverance, and progress, all qualities that mirror the values and mission of the American Horse Council. These same qualities define an industry built on collaboration across sport, recreation, racing, breeding, welfare, research, education, business, and public policy.

The One Horse, One Industry theme underscores the idea that while the horse industry is made up of many disciplines and perspectives, it is united by a shared responsibility to advocate for the horse and ensure a strong, sustainable future. In the Year of the Horse, AHC calls attention to the importance of working together across sectors, recognizing that progress in one area strengthens the entire industry.

The 2026 AHC Conference will highlight voices and ideas that bridge disciplines, connect industries, and strengthen collective advocacy. Speakers are encouraged to present topics that reflect innovation, cooperation, and leadership, demonstrating how unity drives positive outcomes for horses and the people who depend on them.

As the unifying voice of the horse industry, AHC brings together stakeholders of all ages and backgrounds to learn, network, and share ideas—celebrating the horse while advancing the industry as one.

“We invite all kinds of experts within the horse industry, or those with interesting or important horse-related topics, to speak at the AHC Conference,” said Julie Broadway, AHC President. “We always strive to provide a wide variety of topics from knowledgeable sources. In the past, speakers have covered a range of topics from science and research, technology innovation, membership and development, etc. Consistent with our theme, we encourage speakers who have bridged disciplines, sectors, and industries to apply.”

The AHC Conference is the premier educational conference provided by AHC where attendees of all ages come together to learn, network, and share ideas to grow the horse industry. Individuals with expertise, passion, and a desire to share knowledge are encouraged to submit abstracts. Presentations can be 45 minutes in length.

Abstracts for workshops should be submitted to info@horsecouncil.org, no later than Feb 15, 2026, and should include a presentation title and a short (100 words or fewer) description of the presentation, including the key takeaways for the audience. Please also include a copy of the presenter’s CV/resume.

About the American Horse Council: The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

