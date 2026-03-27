AHC releases Coalition of State Horse Councils Toolkit

(Washington, DC, March 18, 2026) – The American Horse Council (AHC) is proud to announce the release of the new Coalition of State Horse Councils (CSHC) Toolkit, a comprehensive resource designed to strengthen, support, and elevate state horse councils across the country. Built by industry leaders, the toolkit brings together practical guidance, proven strategies, and ready to use tools covering governance, advocacy, communications, funding, and more. It helps councils operate more effectively and speak with a unified voice.

While developed with state horse councils in mind, the content is broadly applicable across the equine industry. Associations, nonprofits, and other equine organizations can use these same tools and frameworks to strengthen leadership, improve operations, and expand their impact.

Now available in the AHC online store, the toolkit is free for CSHC members and available to nonmembers for $50. To provide a preview, nonmembers may also request one complimentary chapter.

“This toolkit is about empowering the people who are doing the work on the ground every day,” said Julie Broadway, President of the American Horse Council. “It reflects years of experience and collaboration and gives state horse councils the tools they need to lead confidently, grow their impact, and support the future of the horse industry.”

Whether a council is newly formed or long established, the CSHC Toolkit offers a clear and practical roadmap to help leaders build capacity, engage their communities, and advance the equine industry nationwide.

You can find the toolkit at: https://members.horsecouncil.org/store

For more information, email AHC at info@horsecouncil.org

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

Want to be the first to receive these important updates and more exclusive content directly to your inbox? Become an AHC Member today: https://horsecouncil.org/become-a-member/

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

President, American Horse Council

info@horsecouncil.org

202-296-4031