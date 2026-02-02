AHC Urges All Equine Stakeholders to Submit Comments Supporting the NAHMS 2026 Equine Study

Washington, D.C. – [February 1, 2026] – The American Horse Council (AHC) needs equine industry stakeholders to submit comments sharing why the NAHMS Equine Study is critical to the industry.

The NAHMS Equine Study is a U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) initiative under the National Animal Health Monitoring System (NAHMS) that conducts periodic, comprehensive health and management assessments of the nation’s equine population, with the next study, Equine 2026, focusing on biosecurity, health management, and major industry concerns like EHV, through surveys of randomly selected farms and events.

These non-regulatory studies provide vital data for horse owners, veterinarians, and industry stakeholders to address health gaps and improve welfare. USDA is soliciting comments on the 2026 NAHMS Equine Study.

The NAHMS Equine Study gathers information from many facets of the industry regarding equine health and wellness. This data is critical to supporting industry knowledge of gaps in supporting good biosecurity and welfare, USDA and industry disease preparedness and prevention, and supports industry education for owners. We’ve attached the letter we’ve submitted but encourage you to submit unique comments that include:

Why knowledge and research into biosecurity, husbandry, and welfare practices is important to you

Why data to support industry disease preparedness and prevention is important to you

If you actively use the NAHMS data reports and how you use them

Why continuing to delay the NAHMS Equine Study is detrimental to your part of the industry

Long letters aren’t necessary, and we’re happy to help you write and submit a letter of your own.

You can view previous NAHMS data reports and learn more about the NAHMS Equine studies here: https://www.aphis.usda.gov/livestock-poultry-disease/nahms/equine

Comments are due February 11 and can be submitted here: Public Comment

Need help submitting or writing comments? Reach out to us at info@horsecouncil.org for assistance, or to share your submitted comment with us.

