AHC welcomes The Wild Horse Refuge as new Corporate Sponsor

The American Horse Council is pleased to announce a new corporate sponsorship with The Wild Horse Refuge.

The Wild Horse Refuge is a private non-profit sanctuary that was created entirely for rescued Mustangs that were removed from Colorado Herd Management Areas (HMA). The Wild Horses living on this special property are now protected and have regained the freedom they had prior to government interference.

Through the help and support of thousands of compassionate people, this former Cattle Ranch was purchased by the Wild Animal Sanctuary to offer unprecedented freedom for wild horses. Beyond its magnificent scenery and incredibly natural habitat, it is truly amazing to discover how the Refuge is located just 30 miles east of the Sand Wash Basin HMA and only 40 miles northeast of the Piceance-East Douglas HMA. With 46.8 square miles of contiguous land at their disposal, currently more than 230 mustangs have had their wild and free spirit restored.

“The Wild Horse Refuge is honored to stand alongside the American Horse Council in championing a more compassionate future for Colorado’s wild horses,” said Scott Beckstead, Chief Equine Programs Director. “Our partnership is rooted in a shared belief that the spirit of the horse deserves not just protection but respect – and that for unadopted wild horses, true equine welfare means giving them the freedom to live as they were meant to, on healthy, open land.”

AHC President Julie Broadway added, “We are excited to welcome The Wild Horse Refuge to our sponsor roster and look forward to a great relationship with Scott and his team. “

To learn more, please visit:

www.wildhorserefuge.org

The American Horse Council welcomes all industry businesses and organizations to become a sponsor. Sponsors are a critical component to supporting AHC’s work in Washington, D.C. and beyond. To learn more and become a sponsor reach out at info@horsecouncil.org. And meet our sponsorship coordinator Kelly at https://horsecouncil.org/about/sponsors-media-partners/

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org