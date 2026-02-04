AHP Equine Industry Vision Award Receives Avalanche of Nominees

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Charlottesville, VA – February 4, 2026

This year’s American Horse Publications Equine Industry Vision Award, sponsored by Zoetis to recognize ingenuity and service to the equine industry, received a phenomenal response to the call for nominations, with 19 distinct individuals or equine-related organizations being submitted for the EIVA committee’s review this month.

The committee now begins the process of selecting four finalists, one of which will become the next recipient to be announced at the AHP Equine Media Conference in Lexington, Kentucky, on Friday, May 15, at a breakfast sponsored by Zoetis.

“The tremendous response we received is a testament to the good work being done by so many on behalf of the equine industry in so many varied ways,” said Christy Jenkins, AHP associate director and coordinator of the awards program. “The committee now has the difficult task of selecting just four to move on, when each one deserves recognition and congratulations on all they’ve achieved.

“We look forward to releasing the finalists in March as we prepare to head to Lexington, Kentucky to announce this year’s winner at the AHP Equine Media Conference,” Jenkins said. “This is an annual tradition we all look forward to, and we are very grateful for the continued support from Zoetis to make this recognition possible.”

AHP partnered with Zoetis (formerly Pfizer Animal Health) to develop the award in 2001. Since 2002, the Equine Industry Vision Award has honored 19 individuals and five organizations that exemplify outstanding visionary achievements or sustained contributions that have profoundly impacted the equine industry.

To learn more about the past winners and the Equine Industry Vision Award, visit https://www.americanhorsepubs.org/ahp-special-awards/.

American Horse Publications is dedicated to excellence in equine media through education and communication. AHP strives to be the primary source of education, resources, and networking for the equine media community. We believe a proactive approach in an ever-evolving communications-driven world allows us the flexibility and opportunity to promote, support, and reward excellence in equine media. For more information, contact Amy Sales at amy.sales@easterassociates.com or visit the AHP website at www.americanhorsepubs.org.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians and pet owners to livestock farmers and ranchers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. For more information, visit zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Christy Jenkins

American Horse Publications

christy.jenkins@easterassociates.com