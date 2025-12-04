Airstream Launches Special Edition Travel Trailer in Collaboration with the Four Sixes Ranch and Stetson

Airstream Launches Special Edition Travel Trailer in Collaboration with Stetson and Four Sixes Ranch

The new luxury towable blends signature engineering and adventurous spirit with Western heritage

Jackson Center, OH (December 4, 2025) – Airstream, the iconic manufacturer of world-class recreational vehicles, has partnered with Stetson and Four Sixes Ranch (6666) to debut the Airstream Stetson + 6666 Special Edition Travel Trailer. Inspired by the ranchers, quaint small towns, and pioneering spirit of the American Frontier, the travel trailer weaves together three distinct strands of American heritage.

The new towable travel trailer was created in collaboration between Airstream’s Jackson Center, Ohio design and engineering teams and the Western-style and heritage experts at both Stetson and Four Sixes Ranch. The result blends Airstream’s dedication to exploration and mobile living with a style reminiscent of the rugged expanses and authentic cowboy spirit of the West Texas landscape.

“This collaboration brings together three iconic American brands, merging their deep-rooted Western history with our spirit of outdoor adventure,” said Bob Wheeler, president and chief executive officer at Airstream. “With classic ranch motifs, historic artwork, and tooled leather accents all housed in the iconic Airstream aluminum shell, our hope is to inspire adventurers to hitch up and hit the open road.”

Robert Dundon, Chief Executive Officer at Stetson, adds, “For more than 160 years, Stetson has stood for craftsmanship, independence, and the pioneering spirit that defines the American West. Few names reflect that same spirit of freedom and adventure like Stetson, Four Sixes Ranch, and Airstream. This collaboration continues that legacy, connecting our craftsmanship with how people live, travel, and create their own stories today.”

Four Sixes Ranch Co-Owner Taylor Sheridan adds, “From our superior Angus cattle to our legendary quarter horses, the heart of the Four Sixes Ranch is rooted in more than 150 years of tradition and trailblazing. As we look to the future and expand the ways that Four Sixes leans into culture, entertainment, cuisine, and more, partnering with Airstream and Stetson represents the best of the past and the promise of the future.”

Western Heritage Reimagined for Modern Travel

The Airstream Stetson + 6666 Special Edition Travel Trailer features materials, flooring, and soft goods inspired by Stetson’s rich hat-making and Western wear legacy and the cowboy heritage of Four Sixes Ranch. A dusty color palette of rustic brown, warm clay tones, oxblood red, and charcoal greys are drawn from the West Texas landscape where Four Sixes Ranch has been raising legendary quarter horses and award-winning Angus beef cattle since 1870.

The interior is richly appointed with the Western iconography at the heart of both Stetson and Four Sixes. High-quality materials are found throughout, including black stained oak in the dinette table, an oversized hammered copper apron front kitchen sink, an oil-rubbed bronze bathroom sink and light sconces, and sumptuous leather upholstery. Branded elements like vintage Stetson advertisement artwork, custom pillows, and embossed logos infuse the space with heritage and charm, creating an immersive experience that celebrates the best of all three brands. An overstuffed leather couch and leather headboard in the bedroom, Western-inspired woven window coverings with leather tiebacks, and clever storage solutions, like a hat rack, contribute to the overall ambiance.

The Western inspiration extends to the exterior, where weathered metal accents and a Stetson hat screen door guard pay homage to the era of ranchers and pioneers. A custom-designed red striped power awning embroidered with a classic Southwest-inspired pattern and embossed with the Stetson and 6666 logos provides shade. A red beltline accent adds a pop of color against Airstream’s classic silver metallic exterior. The front solar guards are embossed with a cowboy artwork wrap, inviting travelers to embark on a journey back in time to the rugged landscapes and adventurous spirit of the Wild West.

Built for the Open Road: Mobile-Living Features

Outfitted for couples, solo travelers, and families of up to four, the 27-foot floor plan provides the option of a queen bed or two twin beds in the front bedroom, plus a convertible dinette for additional sleeping options. The unit offers an optional rear hatch with a sliding screen for sweeping panoramic views of the outdoors. The Airstream Stetson + 6666 Special Edition model comes standard equipped with 2.4 kWh of lithium batteries, a 2,000W inverter and a 300W rooftop solar charging system with an interior monitor. The special-edition model has a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) of 7,600 pounds.

Launching Airstream’s Collaboration Series

The new Airstream Stetson + 6666 Special Edition Travel Trailer is the first model in Airstream’s new Collaboration Series which will bring about new recreational vehicle designs, custom-appointed interiors, and high-end appliances, all designed in partnership with different brands across the globe.

“Our founder, Wally Byam, challenged us to only improve our designs and never change things for change’s sake,” said Wheeler. “The Stetson + 6666 Special Edition travel trailer represents Airstream challenging existing standards with innovative, fresh ideas. We couldn’t be more excited to continue to think outside our traditional mindset and introduce our brand to new audiences through each future collaboration.”

Each special-edition travel trailer will feature a stylized “6666” vinyl decal, an homage to the “6666” branding that all Four Sixes cattle receive. The Airstream Stetson + 6666 Special Edition Travel Trailer is available to order for the next thirty days through Airstream’s nationwide dealer network. Pricing will be available upon request from Airstream dealers as units begin production in January 2026.

ABOUT AIRSTREAM

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic riveted aluminum Airstream® travel trailer, is one of the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturers in the world. The company’s mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort. Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio. Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. Airstream, Inc. is an operating company of Elkhart, IN-based THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO). THOR is the sole owner of operating companies which, combined, represent the world’s largest manufacturer of recreational vehicles. For more information on THOR Industries and its products, please visit thorindustries.com.

ABOUT STETSON

Since 1865, Stetson has embodied the best of the American spirit – authentic, independent, and bold. John B. Stetson’s legacy as a trailblazer, innovator, and entrepreneur lives on in everything bearing the Stetson name, from headwear, accessories, and apparel to fragrance, footwear and more. This year, Stetson celebrates its 160th anniversary, continuing its story in step with the journey of America – ever evolving, yet timeless. For more information, visit www.stetson.com.

ABOUT 6666® RANCH

Established in 1870, the 6666® Ranch (“Four Sixes”) is one of the most iconic ranches in the American West, celebrated for its world-class Quarter Horses, elite Black Angus cattle, and enduring Western heritage. Even after 150 years, the Four Sixes continues to shape the future of ranching and the Western lifestyle through innovation, integrity, and a commitment to excellence. Learn more at www.6666Ranch.com and follow @6666Ranch.

