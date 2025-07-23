Alice Walton to Receive Gloria Lupton Tennison Pioneer Award at 2025 Cowgirl Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon

Philanthropist and visionary to be honored for transformative work in arts, wellness, and public service

Fort Worth, Texas — Prominent philanthropist and arts advocate Alice Walton will receive the Gloria Lupton Tennison Pioneer Award during the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame’s (The Cowgirl) 2025 Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon, presented by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, taking place November 18 in Fort Worth, Texas.

The Gloria Lupton Tennison Pioneer Award recognizes individuals who have forged bold new paths in the fields of business, law, sports, the arts, or humanitarian efforts. The award honors those whose trailblazing work has reshaped the public service landscape and celebrates the courage it takes to lead transformative change.

A longtime supporter of The Cowgirl and the namesake of Alice Walton Cowgirl Park in Fort Worth, Walton exemplifies the pioneering spirit the award represents. Through her philanthropic leadership, she has redefined access to art, wellness, and education across the country.

In 2011, she opened the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, Arkansas, expanding access to American art in the Heartland. Building on that success, she established the Art Bridges Foundation in 2017, enabling museums nationwide to share their collections and reach new audiences.

A noted horsewoman, Walton’s commitment to wellness is equally impactful. In 2019, she founded the Heartland Whole Health Institute, which reimagines healthcare through a holistic lens. This vision led to the creation of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in 2021, a four-year program that integrates traditional medical training with the arts, humanities, and whole health principles. In 2025, both institutions opened their doors on the Crystal Bridges campus, fulfilling Walton’s vision of a future where art and health are deeply intertwined.

“Alice Walton embodies the heart of the Cowgirl essence—visionary, fearless, and unwavering in her commitment to creating lasting change,” said Pat Riley, Executive Director of The Cowgirl. “Her groundbreaking work in the arts and wellness reflects the very essence of this award: the courage to reimagine what’s possible and the determination to make it real.”

Most recently, Walton was named to the 2025 cohort of the American Academy of Arts & Sciences, recognizing her broad and lasting contributions to American life.

The Cowgirl Museum is honored to recognize Alice Walton’s extraordinary legacy and pioneering spirit during this year’s Hall of Fame celebrations.

