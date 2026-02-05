American Horse Council and Coalition of State Horse Councils to Host joint webinar on February 20, 2026 “Saddling up for Success: the new state horse council toolkit”

Washington, D.C., February 2, 2026 — The American Horse Council in conjunction with the Coalition of State Horse Councils will host an interactive workshop style webinar this February 20, 2026 at 3:00 PM ET designed to walk through a new state horse council toolkit designed to help form and/or improve state horse councils. AHC staff will walk through the Toolkit with sections including:

Why and how to form a state horse council

Advocacy 101

Building youth engagement

Recruiting volunteers

Partnerships and collaboration

And more!

Event Details:

Date: Friday February 20th

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Where: Zoom

Register in advance for this meeting:

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/letvDeQrTyOH4Tg9KgxSfQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

About the American Horse Council: The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the horse industry in Washington, D.C. It represents breed registries, state horse councils, and other stakeholders to promote and protect the interests of the equine industry.

About the Coalition of State Horse Councils

The Coalition of State Horse Councils brings together equine advocates from across the nation to address shared challenges, strengthen state horse councils, and promote the long-term health and sustainability of the horse industry.

Want to be the first to receive these important updates and more exclusive content directly to your inbox? Become an AHC Member today: https://horsecouncil.org/become-a-member/

Media Contact:

Contact: Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org