American Horse Council announces 2026 Award Recipients

(Washington, DC) – The American Horse Council (AHC) is delighted to announce its 2026 Honorees, who will be recognized at AHC’s Award Luncheon on Monday, June 22, 2026, as part of AHC’s Annual Conference in Washington, D.C. at the Omni Shoreham Hotel.

These awards highlight the remarkable achievements and contributions made by those dedicated to advancing and promoting the horse community. The annual awards include the following:

The Rolapp Award is presented in honor of the late Rich Rolapp, who was president of the AHC from 1974 to 1993. This award is presented to a member of Congress who has been a great supporter of the horse industry. The recipient of this award is Representative Ronny Jackson (TX).



“I am deeply honored to have been selected to receive the 2026 Rolapp Award from the American Horse Council. The equine industry plays a vital role in the economy, culture, and heritage of the rural communities I represent in Texas’ Thirteenth Congressional District. From ranchers and breeders to veterinarians, trainers, and horse owners, this industry supports hardworking Americans and preserves a way of life that is central to Texas and this great Nation. I remain committed to supporting policies that strengthen this important sector, and I am grateful to the American Horse Council for this recognition and for their continued leadership and advocacy on behalf of America’s equine industry.” Stated Rep. Jackson.

The Van Ness Award is presented to an individual(s) that best emulates the dedication and commitment of Marjorie Van Ness to the improvement of the horse industry at state level. This year’s award winner is Justine Staten, of the Kansas Horse Council and Chair of the Coalition of State Horse Councils.

The Hickey Award is named in honor of past AHC President James J. Hickey Jr., who served the AHC from 1993 to 2016. This award is presented to an individual who has been a great supporter of the horse industry and the AHC. This year’s award winner is Dr Richard D. Mitchell, DVM, MRCVS, DACVSMR. Dr Mitchell retired from private practice with Fairfield Equine Associates, chair of the Foundation for the Horse, serves on numerous AAEP & USEF committees, and has served on AHC committees and the Board of Trustees for over 20 years.



“I am both honored and humbled to be selected for this award. The horse has been my life, and it has given me so much! I am truly appreciative of having the privilege of caring for these wonderful animals throughout my career.” Stated Dr. Mitchell

The AHC Champion Award will honor an AHC member that has demonstrated extensive and exemplary advocacy for industry and the AHC. The recipient of this award was selected from nominations by AHC staff and leadership. The 2026 AHC Champion Award goes to Randy Rasmussen of Backcountry Horsemen of America and serves as Chair of the AHC Recreation, Trails and Land Use Committee.



will honor an AHC member that has demonstrated extensive and exemplary advocacy for industry and the AHC. The recipient of this award was selected from nominations by AHC staff and leadership. The UHC’s Unity Award which recognizes an individual (or organization) that is an active member of the United Horse Coalition; takes initiative to be involved in and work towards programs that promote responsible ownership and breeding and/or programs that support horses at-risk or in transition and their owners; and uses their industry relationships to work collaboratively to further strengthen and promote the mission of the United Horse Coalition. The 2026 winner of the UHC United Award February Star Sanctuary.

“February Star Sanctuary is honored to receive the UHC’s Unity Award in recognition of our dedication to rescuing, rehabilitating, rehoming, and providing refuge to horses in need. For over a decade, we’ve improved the life and well-being of hundreds of horses, and we look forward to helping even more. In addition to helping vulnerable animals, we help community members through outreach programs for underprivileged youth, disabled individuals and senior citizens. We thank UHC for this opportunity!” Stated Phyllis Smith, Executive Director/Co-Founder

Please join us in celebrating these very deserving winners. Tickets are available to attend the Awards Luncheon at the American Horse Council Conference – The American Horse Council

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

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Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org