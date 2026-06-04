American Horse Council announces 2026 Scholarship Recipient and Summer Semester Interns

(Washington, DC) – The American Horse Council (AHC) is delighted to announce its 2026 “Future Leaders” Young Professional Scholarship recipients.

Clairenne Wilson of Emerson College. Clairenne is a Theatre & Performance major (BFA), who is a lifelong horse lover and has spent most of her years with horses studying nutrition, rescue/rehab and marketing. She aspires to use her skills in event planning, marketing and public speaking advocating for the welfare of horses. Please join us in celebrating this very deserving winner.

In addition, AHC is delighted to recognize our summer interns:

Erica Fielding of Michigan State University majoring in animal science with equine focus

Lacie Hurst of University of Maryland majoring in social data science/minor in statistics

Eliza Deitrich of Purdue University majoring in veterinary medicine

Meghan O’Brien of Providence College majoring in business economics

Aditri Singh of Rutgers University

Sophia Gadraoui of Northcentral University School of Law

Violet Hodgson of West TX A&M majoring in agriculture communications

Kaylee Rosa of Savannah College of Art & Design majoring in advertising & branding art

Sarah Temple of Randolph Macon College majoring in political science & black studies

Jenna Cutler of Middle Tenn State University majoring in horse science/minor in Ag

Diana Alcantar of Univ of Arizona majoring in animal science

McKenzie Joy of Averett majoring in equine sports communications

Lillian Johnson of Louisiana State majoring in public relations

Sabine Close of UC Davis majoring in animal science and history

Emily Arriaga of Savannah College of Art & Design majoring in equestrian studies

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities. Organized in 1969, the AHC promotes and protects the industry by communicating with Congress, federal agencies, the media, and the industry on behalf of all horse related interests each and every day.

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org