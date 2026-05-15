American Horse Council Announces Addition of Katherine Gregory and Kimbrell Hines to Board of Trustees

Effective June 21, 2026, Katherine Gregory of CO Horse Rescue and Kimbrell Hines of Equine Esquire, PLLC will join the American Horse Council (AHC) Board of Trustees, filling the seats previously held by Christy Landwehr (General At Large) and Austin Halvorson (Young Professional At Large) respectively.

“We are very pleased to welcome Katherine and Kimbrell to the Board, and we look forward to their contributions”, stated Marilyn Bertera, Board Chair.

Julie Broadway, AHC President added “The American Horse Council thrives on the diversity of knowledge, expertise and passion of our Board of Trustees and our committee members. Katherine and Kimbrell will be excellent additions to our work and conversations.”.

Katherine Gregory is a seasoned executive and board leader with more than 25 years of experience across for-profit, non-profit and public-sector organizations. She currently serves as the CEO of Colorado Horse Rescue. She holds an MBA & MMM from Northwestern University, Kellogg School of Management.

Gregory added, “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join a board that brings together such a breadth of expertise and perspective. The equine industry is stronger when we work toward shared goals, and I look forward to being part of that.”

Kimbrell Hines, Esq., is a lifelong equestrian, equine attorney, and certified equine appraiser, and the founder of Equine Esquire, PLLC, where she helps clients navigate the legal and business complexities of the horse industry. She holds a Master of Science in Human Resource Management from the University of Tennessee, is SHRM-SCP certified, and is a graduate of the University of Florida, Levin College of Law.

Hines shared, “I’m honored to join the American Horse Council and support an industry that has shaped so much of my life. The horse industry is made up of people who are deeply passionate about what they do, and I look forward to contributing to meaningful conversations and initiatives that help protect and strengthen the future of the horse industry.”

The AHC Board wishes to express our deepest appreciation to Christy and Austin, whose terms are expiring, and thank them for their four years of service and contributions to AHC. We look forward to their continued work with the council in other capacities.

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

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Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org