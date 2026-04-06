American Horse Council Announces Future Leaders Professional Development Scholarships

Again in 2026, the American Horse Council (AHC) Foundation will offer five (5) “Future Leaders Professional Development” Scholarships to cover the cost of conference registration for Agriculture/ Equine college students wishing to attend the AHC Annual Conference in Washington DC.

AHC President, Julie Broadway stated, “In 2025 we had four amazing students who not only contributed to the conference but also left with a vast network of contacts to leverage as they explore their careers.”

Broadway noted, the AHC Foundation (501C3) would welcome donations from interested parties to help also possibly offer stipends to defray student travel expenses. If you would like to support these scholarships and help with this, please contact Broadway at jbroadway@horsecouncil.org

Applications will be accepted beginning March 23, 2026, and recipients will be announced no later than April 24, 2026. If you would like to apply for the scholarship, please email info@horsecouncil.org to request the application form.

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

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Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org