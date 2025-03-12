American Horse Council announces new addition to Board of Trustees

Effective March 10, 2025, Ward Stutz, Director of Breed Integrity at American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), will join the American Horse Council (AHC) Board of Trustees, filling the seat long held by James Clement representing AQHA.

Stutz joined AQHA in 1995 and oversees their animal welfare and public policy efforts. He also serves as Treasurer of AQHA PAC. Prior to AQHA, Stutz was an OK State University Cooperative Extension 4-H specialist, and Pawnee County OK Extensions Agriculture Agent. He holds a BS in Agriculture Industries Management from Co State University and Master of Science in Animal Science from OK State University. He was the 2024 AHC Champions Award recipient.

“Ward has long been involved with AHC, and we look forward to his continued contributions on the AHC Board,” stated Marilyn Bertera, Board Chair. “He brings to the Board a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

Julie Broadway, AHC President added “The American Horse Council thrives on the variety of viewpoints and passions of our Board of Trustees and our committee chairs.”

The AHC Board wishes to express our deepest appreciation to James for his years of service and contributions.

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Contact: Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org