American Horse Council announces new addition to Board of Trustees

Effective June 22, 2025, Randy Ratliff with the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA), will join the American Horse Council (AHC) Board of Trustees, filling the seat previously held by Ward Stutz of AQHA.

Randy and his wife, Susan, reside in Glencoe, Oklahoma. Ratliff is an AQHA life member, served as a director from 2011-2022 and has served on the AQHA Show and Public Policy committees, as well as chairman of the Nominations and Credentials Committee. He also served on the Affiliate Advisory Board and was elevated to director-at-large in 2023 and is newly elected to AQHA Executive Committee.

Ratliff received his Ph.D. from Oklahoma State University and recently retired from Syngenta, a global agribusiness corporation. Outside of the horse world, he had served in several positions on agriscience boards, such as the Southern Weed Science Society, where he received a distinguished service award; and the Political Action Committee at Syngenta. He is a pilot and past president of the Shiloh Pilot Association.

In the equine industry, Ratliff is a National Snaffle Bit Association life member and served in leadership positions in the North Carolina Horse Council and the North Carolina Quarter Horse Association, where he was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame. Showing and breeding western pleasure horses, Ratliff also served as the AQHA Region 10 Experience Committee chairman.

“We are excited to welcome Randy to the Board, and we look forward to his contributions.” stated Marilyn Bertera, Board Chair. “He brings to the Board a wealth of knowledge and experience.” Julie Broadway, AHC President added “The American Horse Council thrives on the variety of viewpoints and passions of our Board of Trustees and our committee members. Randy will be an excellent addition to our conversations.”

The AHC Board wishes to express our deepest appreciation to Ward for his years of service and contributions to AHC and are pleased he will continue on several AHC committees.

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.