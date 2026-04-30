American Horse Council announces new addition to Board of Trustees

Effective April 23, 2026, Ashley Tetrick with the United States Trotting Association (USTA), will join the American Horse Council (AHC) Board of Trustees, filling the seat previously held by Don Marean of USTA.

Ashley Tetrick, an owner and breeder, and wife of Hall of Fame driver Tim Tetrick, resides with her family on their farm in Swedesboro, N.J. Having gained international experience from traveling world-wide with her husband, Tetrick has gained a unique perspective on the sport of harness racing. In 2015, she created “Tetrick Racing” to promote their brand to fans through numerous social media platforms. Her marketing plan was very successful and moved into creating “TetrickRacingGear.com,” through which she promotes their branded clothing with sales in the U.S. and 18 other countries.

With her platform, she has gained some great marketing partnerships with Walsh, New Vocations Racehorse Adoption Program and Ernst-Benz. Always wanting to give back, Tetrick is very passionate about aftercare and a strong advocate for finding horses second careers after racing, topics she addressed as a speaker at the 2015 World Trotting Conference in Australia.

A graduate of Purdue University with a B.S. degree in business marketing, Tetrick worked as the marketing and sales director for Frank’s Pharmacy, a respected equine pharmaceutical company, for six years prior to having her daughter, Trysta. With her entrepreneurial spirit, she manages the family’s horse business and promotes the Tetrick Racing brand to its 30,000-plus followers on social media daily. As a former world-champion barrel racer, she has combined her love for riding, racing and marketing of the sport to reach fans all over the world.

“We are excited to welcome Ashley to the Board, and we look forward to her contributions”, stated Marilyn Bertera, Board Chair. “She brings to the Board a wealth of knowledge and experience. Ashley’s diverse background in the horse industry will make her a great addition to the AHC Board.”

Julie Broadway, AHC President added “The American Horse Council thrives on the variety of viewpoints and passions of our Board of Trustees and our committee members. Ashley will be an excellent addition to our conversations.”

Mike Tanner, EVP/CEO of USTA added “Ashley Tetrick’s appointment to the American Horse Council Board of Trustees is a tremendous recognition of her dedication, insight, and unwavering commitment to the equine industry. On behalf of the USTA, I couldn’t be prouder to see her leadership and passion brought to the AHC, where her voice will help shape the future of horse advocacy across the country. Ashley represents the very best of harness racing, and I have no doubt she will make a lasting impact.”

The AHC Board wishes to express our deepest appreciation to Don for his years of service and contributions to AHC.

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

Media Contact

Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org