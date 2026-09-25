American Horse Council Applauds Introduction of Bipartisan TIME Act

Legislation marks major milestone in industry effort to modernize international movement of competition horses while protecting equine health

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The American Horse Council (AHC) today applauds the introduction of H.R. 10611, the Temporary International Movement of Equines (TIME) Act of 2026, bipartisan legislation led by U.S. Representatives Paul Tonko (D-NY) and Kat Cammack (R-FL) to modernize federal requirements governing the temporary international movement of elite competition and racehorses.

The legislation represents a significant milestone in a years-long effort led by AHC and its industry partners to establish a more modern approach to the temporary entry of high-health, high-performance horses into the United States. The TIME Act directs the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to develop a science-based, risk-based regulatory framework that reflects internationally recognized standards while maintaining strong protections for equine health and biosecurity.

“We applaud Representatives Tonko and Cammack for their bipartisan leadership in advancing the TIME Act. Their willingness to listen to the equine community and champion this issue marks an important step toward ensuring the United States remains a leading destination for international equine competition for years to come,” said Julie Broadway, President of the American Horse Council.

“Aligning with international safety standards benefits fans, athletes, economies, and the sport as a whole, which is what drove me to introduce the TIME Act,” Congressman Tonko said. “This bill prioritizes equine health and safety while pushing venues like my district’s own Saratoga Racetrack and its athletes further onto the international stage. I thank Congresswoman Cammack for joining me to champion this bill, and urge my colleagues to join us in this effort.”

The United States is a major destination for international equestrian sport and racing, a role that will become even more visible as the country prepares to host the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles and other major international competitions. Current U.S. import requirements, however, can create obstacles for international horses traveling temporarily to compete in the United States.

“Marion County is the Horse Capital of the World, and the best horses on the planet should be able to come here and compete without getting tangled up in red tape. The TIME Act brings our rules in line with proven international standards and keeps strong protections in place for the horses already here. I’m proud to partner with Congressman Tonko on this bill and to keep working with the American Horse Council to get it across the finish line,” said Congresswoman Cammack.

Elite international competition horses are subject to rigorous health, identification, traceability and biosecurity protocols. The TIME Act recognizes those safeguards and directs USDA to establish requirements appropriate to the health profile and temporary nature of their entry into the United States.

The legislation draws on the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) High Health, High Performance (HHP) framework, an internationally recognized approach to the temporary movement of elite competition horses. The approach also has support within the U.S. animal-health community. The United States Animal Health Association (USAHA) has formally urged USDA to recognize HHP horses as a distinct subpopulation and use the WOAH framework to implement the concept in the United States for qualified competition and racehorses.

Specifically, the TIME Act would:

Direct USDA to establish regulations for the temporary international movement of high-health, high-performance horses.

Establish a risk-based system incorporating identification, traceability and biosecurity measures.

Provide expedited entry procedures and modified quarantine protocols consistent with international best practices.

Improve the efficiency of USDA animal health oversight by reducing duplicative requirements and allowing agency resources to remain focused on higher-risk disease concerns.

AHC spearheaded an industry coalition working to advance the policy, bringing together organizations from across the equine sector around the shared goal of facilitating international competition while protecting the health of the domestic horse population. Early supporters of the TIME Act include the U.S. Equestrian Federation (USEF), American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), The Jockey Club and other industry stakeholders.

With the bill now introduced, AHC will continue working with congressional leaders, federal policymakers, and stakeholder organizations to build support for the legislation and advance the initiative through Congress.

Support for the Legislation

“The US Equestrian Federation looks forward to working collaboratively with the USDA to improve policies for international movement of high-performance horses. In our capacity as a national governing body via the Ted Stevens Act, we recognize the complexities that come with temporary international travel overseas and similar challenges for competitors from other countries. The United States has become one of the largest international competition hosts in the world. Our goal is to keep all horse populations safe and healthy, and the proposed joint partnership between government and private resources is a big step in the right direction.” David O’Connor, Olympic medalist and US Equestrian Chief of Sport