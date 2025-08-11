American Horse Council Fall 2025 Internship Opportunities

The American Horse Council (AHC) is a Washington-based advocacy organization that represents the equine industry before Congress and the federal regulatory agencies. AHC member organizations include breed registries, national and state equine associations, state horse councils, recreational associations, and organizations representing racetracks, equestrians, horse shows, veterinarians, farriers, rodeos, and other equine-related stakeholders.

The AHC is currently seeking student interns for the Fall 2025 (September 1 to Mid-December). All internships can be completed remotely, but opportunities are also available for students wishing to experience government affairs activities in person in Washington, D.C. All projects are supervised by AHC staff and are limited to 12-week terms. Students may choose to receive course credit or a financial stipend (up to $125 per week dependent on agreed upon project commitment). Project commitments typically range from 10-20 hours per week. The AHC is also able to accommodate thesis projects and other student lead research academic credit needs.

Students in AHC internships gain experience in the larger equine industry through exposure to association involvement in active government affairs and regulatory issues at the Federal level and introduction to the immense range of industry stakeholders. Interns are invited to attend virtual staff meetings to understand active and future AHC initiatives outside of their direct project as well as general association operations. Students do not need horse experience to apply.

Projects listed for student involvement are not necessarily comprehensive of all available opportunities. Students are encouraged to reach out to AHC if they have a related interest that is not specifically listed. This would include students interested in advocacy and political science, equine welfare, and other industry related topics.

Applications are due by August 25, 2025.

For more information and or to apply contact

Julie Broadway, AHC President, at jbroadway@horsecouncil.org

Current projects available for student involvement:

Equine Welfare Data Collective NADPRP Support

The Equine Welfare Data Collective has been awarded a collective agreement from USDA to investigate and support biosecurity practices at equine welfare organizations. Interns participating in this project will learn how to work with federal contracts and grants, participate in data collection and participant recruitment, social media communications, and data analysis and reporting. This project is only open to students participating for course credit.

AHC Grantmakers Support

At the 2025 AHC Annual Conference, a grantmakers summit was held to bring together grantmakers and stakeholders from all sectors of the horse world to focus on opening lines of communication, explore shared challenges, and assess the need for ongoing collaboration. The summit steering committee is seeking an intern to help accomplish the next steps and action items to support the strategic plan. Skills would include basic data collection/database exploration, group communication/coordination and program development.

AHC/UHC Membership Recruitment

AHC/UHC Operations Manager is seeking an intern to work closely with them to Increase membership and engagement for the American Horse Council and the United Horse Coalition by creating and executing targeted recruitment campaigns. Necessary Skills include: Knowledge and experience with utilizing social media channels, Hootsuite, and graphic design skills and/or use of Canva to create graphics.

Digitize all AHC Economic Impact Studies

The AHC publishes a national economic impact study every 5-10 years. The reports are an essential tool for horse owners, industry businesses, state horse councils and equine associations. Past Studies from 1987, 1997 and 2007 need to be digitized so that data is more accessible, and trends can be gleaned over the years. Hard copies of these reports are stored at AHC main office thus this intern must be located in the MD/VA/DC area to access the files.

AHC Marketing Alliance Support

The AHC Marketing Alliance is seeking an intern to assist with survey development and data collection, social media and marketing materials to sustain and grow the equine industry by creating the next generation of knowledgeable, dedicated horse enthusiasts and owners.

AHC Youth Engagement Task Force Support

The Youth Engagement Task Force is seeking an intern to help identify and contact breed/discipline associations and other industry stakeholders that have youth resources and content to be included in the AHC/AHCY Youth resource Handbook. Skills acquired include database management, data integrity maintenance, and data entry.

UHC Equine Resource Database Audit

The UHC maintains an online repository (UHCERD) that contains resources of all assistance programs available for horse owners. This database needs to be audited and updated annually. Skills acquired include research and reporting, and data management.

More information can be found here: https://horsecouncil.org/about/opportunities/

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

