American Horse Council Hosts Webinar on “Recruiting, Retaining, and Developing Talented Staff Members”

November 17, 2025 – 1:00 PM ET

(Washington, D.C.) – The American Horse Council (AHC) invites members of the equine industry to join an engaging and informative webinar on November 17th at 1:00 PM ET titled “Recruiting, Retaining, and Developing Talented Staff Members.”

No matter your role within the equine industry, from stable management and nonprofit administration to breeding, training, or event coordination, finding and keeping skilled staff is one of the most pressing challenges organizations face today. This webinar will explore strategies for identifying, recruiting, and retaining top talent to help your business or organization thrive.

Our featured guest speaker will be Karen Schuler, Managing Director of CBiz’s Nonprofit Leadership Search, Transition, and Planning division. With extensive experience in organizational leadership, recruitment, and executive planning, Karen has built a national reputation for helping nonprofits and businesses alike strengthen their teams and ensure long-term mission sustainability.

A frequent speaker at conferences across the country, Karen regularly facilitates seminars and trainings for nonprofit leaders and boards. She also leads CBiz’s Next Steps Workshop, a planning seminar designed to help nonprofit executives ensure continuity and success through effective leadership transitions.

Karen, a member of Phi Beta Kappa, graduated Magna Cum Laude with Honors from Duke University and earned an MBA from the Robert H. Smith School of Business at the University of Maryland.

Event Details

Topic: Recruiting, Retaining, and Developing Talented Staff Members

Date: November 17, 2025

Time: 1:00 PM Eastern Time

Presenter: Karen Schuler, Managing Director, CBiz, AHC Staff

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/u9unl0UgR5u4pVtIRcHN4g

