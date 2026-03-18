American Horse Council opens 2026 Award Nominations

(Washington, DC, March 18, 2026) – The American Horse Council (AHC) is delighted to announce nominations are now open for 2026 Honorees who will be recognized at AHC’s Award Luncheon on Monday June 22, 2026, as part of AHC’s Annual Conference in Washington, D.C.

These awards highlight the remarkable achievements and contributions made by those dedicated to advancing and promoting the horse community. The annual awards include:

The Van Ness Award is presented to an individual(s) who best emulates the dedication and commitment of Marjorie Van Ness to the improvement of the horse industry at the state level.

The Hickey Award is named in honor of past AHC President James J. Hickey Jr., who served the AHC from 1993 to 2016. This award is presented to an individual who has been a great supporter of the horse industry and the AHC.

The AHC Champion Award honors an AHC member who has demonstrated extensive and exemplary advocacy for the industry and the AHC. The recipient of this award was selected from nominations by AHC staff and leadership.

The UHC’s Unity Award recognizes an individual (or organization) active with the United Horse Coalition, takes the initiative to be involved in, and works towards programs that promote responsible ownership and breeding, and/or programs that support horses at-risk or in transition and their owners, and uses their industry relationships to work collaboratively to further strengthen and promote the mission of the United Horse Coalition.

The Rolapp Award is presented in honor of the late Rich Rolapp, President of the AHC from 1974 to 1993. This award is presented to a Member of Congress who has been a great supporter of the horse industry.

For criteria and more information about the awards, contact AHC President Julie Broadway at jbroadway@horsecouncil.org.

Nominations close April 15, 2026

Nominations may be submitted by email but must include a summary of the nominee’s body of work that meets the award criteria, along with three references.

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the equine industry in Washington, D.C. Its mission is to advocate for the health and welfare of the horse, as well as the economic and legislative interests of the equine industry.

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Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

President, American Horse Council

info@horsecouncil.org

202-296-4031