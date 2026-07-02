American Horse Council Presents 2026 Rolapp Award to Congressman Ronny Jackson

Washington, D.C. — The American Horse Council (AHC) today announced that Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX-13) has been named the recipient of the 2026 Rolapp Award, recognizing his leadership and ongoing support for the equine industry and rural communities. The award was presented during a ceremony at the Congressman’s office.

AHC President Julie Broadway presented the award, joined by AHC members Rear Admiral (Ret.) Jon Kreitz, who serves on the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF) Board of Directors, and Katie Reynolds, Director of Youth Development and Public Policy at the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA).

“Congressman Jackson’s commitment to agriculture and rural America reflects a deep understanding of the communities that sustain our nation,” said Broadway. “His work ensures that the voices of farmers, ranchers, veterinarians, and equine professionals are heard in Washington.”

Representing Texas’s 13th Congressional District, Congressman Jackson serves a region shaped by agriculture and defined by the resilience and hard work of its rural communities. His district also includes the hometown for AQHA’s international headquarters, and Congressman Jackson has been a strong supporter of the Association and the equine industry. Throughout his time in Congress, he has been a consistent advocate for policies that support agricultural producers, strengthen equine operations, and promote the long-term sustainability of rural economies.

Prior to his service in Congress, Dr. Jackson served more than two decades in the United States Navy, retiring as a Rear Admiral. His distinguished military career included service as Physician to the President across three administrations, reflecting a legacy of dedication, professionalism, and public service.

“Congressman Jackson’s leadership continues to make a meaningful difference for the equine industry and beyond,” said Broadway. “We are proud to recognize his contributions with this year’s Rolapp Award.”

The Rolapp Award is presented annually by the American Horse Council to honor Members of Congress who have demonstrated outstanding service to and understanding of the equine industry and its unique contributions to our history, our economy, and our way of life.

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Media Contact:

Julie Broadway

AHC@horsecouncil.org