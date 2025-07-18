American Horse Council Releases 2025 Mid-Year Congressional Scorecard

Washington, D.C.—The American Horse Council (AHC) has unveiled its first Scorecard analyzing the 119th Congress. The AHC Congressional Scorecard is a resource designed to recognize and reward Members of Congress who champion legislation vital to the equine industry.

“Our Congressional Scorecards are essential to the equine community and industry because they provide clear, transparent insights into how lawmakers vote on legislation that impacts horse owners, breeders, veterinarians, and enthusiasts. These scorecards empower our community to make informed decisions, advocate effectively for equine welfare and business interests, and hold elected officials accountable for their support—or lack thereof—of policies that shape the future of the horse industry,” said Julie Broadway, President of AHC.

“The equine industry leaves a significant ‘hoof print’ on our nation’s economy,” continued Broadway. “Our community and industry operate in both rural and urban environments, reflecting the broad and diverse nature of those we represent. We strive to identify and address the issues that matter most to this dynamic group, ensuring that our impact is both measured and meaningful.”

The AHC’s Congressional Scorecard underscores the vital role the equine industry plays across the country, supporting jobs, economic growth, and vibrant communities in all regions. The equine industry accounts for $177 billion in total value added to the U.S. economy and has provided a total employment impact of 2.2 million jobs according to the 2023 Economic Impact Study of the U.S. Horse Industry.

Horses and the broader equine industry influence a wide range of legislative priorities. Horses are classified as livestock and are an integral part of agriculture; however, their roles extend far beyond. They serve as partners in recreation, therapy, rehabilitation, transportation, law enforcement, emergency response, and equestrian sports. Their versatility is why the AHC actively monitors and scores legislation on topics including:

Equine Health and Welfare

Labor Shortages

Tax Policy and reform

Rural Development and Concerns

Access to Public Trails

Federal Support for Equine-assisted Services

Veterinarian Shortages

U.S. Department of Agriculture Equine Programs

The 119th Congress has made strides forward by adopting key tax measures and advancing appropriations for the United States Department of Agriculture. Optimism remains that a Farm Bill will be brought forward for consideration. AHC appreciates the ongoing support from our Congressional Champions, and we look forward to continued collaboration.

The 2025 119th Congress Mid-Year Rankings

United States Senate Top Champions

Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN)

Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS)

Senator Katie Britt (R-AL)

Senator Ted Budd (R-NC)

Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS)

Senator Jim Risch (R-ID)

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL)

Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC)

Senator Susan Collins (R-ME)

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX)

Senator Jerry Moran (R-KS)

United States House of Representatives Top Champions

Representative Don Bacon (R-NE-2) (Tied First Place)

Representative Andy Barr (R-KY-6) (Tied First Place)

Representative Brad Finstad (R-MN-1)

Representative Mike Carey (R-OH-15)

Representative Ronny Jackson (R-TX-13)

Representative Donald Davis (D-NC-01)

Representative Kat Cammack (R-FL-3)

Representative Mike Collins (R-GA-10)

Representative Michelle Fischbach (R-MN-7)

Representative Trent Kelly (R-MS-1)

Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS-1)

Congressional Scorecard Methodology

The 2025 Scorecard evaluates Members of the 119th Congress based on their sponsorship and co-sponsorship of priority bills. Legislation is selected through consensus among AHC’s diverse membership, focusing on issues that directly impact the equine community. In addition to legislative activity, points are awarded for:

Membership in the Congressional Horse Caucus

Participation in AHC events

Responsiveness and accessibility to AHC members and staff

Importantly, the evaluation process is nonpartisan and does not consider party affiliation.

About the American Horse Council

The American Horse Council is the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C. The American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

