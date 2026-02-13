American Horse Council Releases 2026 AHC Horse Industry Tax Handbook

Washington, D.C. — February 9, 2026 — The American Horse Council (AHC) today announced the release of the 2026 AHC Tax Handbook, the organization’s most comprehensive and up-to-date resource on federal tax policy affecting the U.S. equine industry. The handbook is now available to purchase as a PDF download for $50.

The 2026 edition reflects major federal tax law changes enacted under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) and provides clear, practical guidance for horse owners, breeders, trainers, farm managers, nonprofit organizations, and equine-related businesses navigating today’s evolving tax landscape.

The handbook provides an in-depth review of issues including:

Business vs. hobby rules

Section 199A pass-through deductions

Depreciation and expensing for equine assets

State and local tax impacts

Charitable contribution rules

International equine transactions

Estate and gift tax planning

U.S. tariff policy affecting the horse industry

“This year’s Tax Handbook delivers the clarity, stability, and strategic guidance the equine industry has been asking for,” said Julie Broadway, AHC President. “Whether you’re managing a family farm, overseeing a breeding operation, or navigating nonprofit compliance, this resource helps ensure your business stays informed, compliant, and positioned for long-term success.”

The handbook also includes real-world examples, tax preparer checklists, and detailed explanations of new provisions that directly affect equine operations. With capital investment, depreciation, international trade, and charitable involvement all playing major roles in the horse industry, the 2026 edition arrives at a critical time.

Availability

The 2026 AHC Tax Handbook is available for purchase for $50 through the American Horse Council store.

About the American Horse Council: The American Horse Council is the trusted voice of the horse industry in Washington, D.C. It represents breed registries, state horse councils, and other stakeholders to promote and protect the interests of the equine industry.

