American Horse Council’s November Webinar on“The Value & Importance of Equine Appraisals”

The holidays are fast approaching and that’s a prime time for lots of horses to be bought and sold!

The American Horse Council is here to help prospective buyers and sellers with its November 2024 webinar on “The Value and Importance of Equine Appraisals” on Monday, November 11, 2024, at 1:00 PM ET.

AHC President Julie Broadway stated, “There are numerous reasons to hire an equine appraiser including proof of value in legal situations, insurance coverage and for sales purposes. Join us for the in depth look at the why an appraisal provides an ethical, objective and unbiased value based on research and sound economic practices.”

The guest speaker is Tracy Dopko of Daventry Appraisal Services. Considered one of the world’s leading equine appraisers & expert witnesses, Tracy is a senior equine appraiser with the American Society of Equine Appraisers, certified member with the International Society of Appraisers, accredited senior member with the American Society of Appraisers, and a private investigator specializing in equine cases.

This will be an informative and dynamic conversation! RSVP By November 10 at 5:00 PM ET to register.

https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEkd-Gspz0oH9zsduA3ss4MvEjrj7V4jzOU

About the American Horse Council

As the national association representing all segments of the horse industry in Washington, D.C., the American Horse Council works daily to represent equine interests and opportunities.

Contact: Julie Broadway

American Horse Council

Phone: 202-296-4031

Email: jbroadway@horsecouncil.org