Media Advisory: June 13, 2025

Jessica Hein

APHA Senior Director of Communications

(817) 222-6405

jhein@apha.com

AMERICAN PAINT HORSE ASSOCIATION TO AWARD OVER $1.6M AT 2025 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SHOW JUNE 20-JULY 6 IN FORT WORTH

FORT WORTH, TEXAS—The world’s largest Paint Horse competition takes place June 20 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas. The APHA World Championship Show features competition for youth, adult non-professionals and professional exhibitors and will award more than $1.6 million in cash and prizes during the 17-day showcase. The public is invited to attend this free championship event.

In addition to more than 400 classes featuring some of the most talented horses and exhibitors in the world, the 2025 APHA World Championship Show features several veteran-focused events that showcase the healing power of horses. The inaugural Two Ravens Foundation Veteran’s Slide, taking place June 25, features teams of veterans competing in a unique team-based reining competition. The Heroes on Horses Parade and Competition returns July 3 and honors military veterans, first responders and wounded warriors. Learn more here.

What: 2025 APHA World Championship Show, a premier equestrian competition

Who: The American Paint Horse Association is hosting this championship event, which draws over 1,000 horses from across the U.S. and Canada to compete for championship titles, prizes and cash awards.

When: June 20-July 6, 2025

Where: Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas

For more information, visit apha.com/worldshow.

Media are invited to cover all or part of the APHA World Championship Show. Please contact us for more information or stop by the Media Office, located in Brown-Lupton North Room C. Photos and B-roll video are available upon request.

About the American Paint Horse Association

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. More than a million Paint Horses in 59 nations and territories have been registered by APHA since it was founded in 1962. APHA promotes, preserves and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses. For more information, visit apha.com.