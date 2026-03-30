American Quarter Horse Awards Added to USHJA Amateur Hunter Championships

The American Quarter Horse Association is introducing the American Quarter Horse High-Score Award at the 2026 United States Hunter Jumper Association Amateur Hunter Championships. Presented in partnership with Judy Canfield Power and Rick and Lori Bucholz, the award will recognize the highest-scoring American Quarter Horses at both the East and West Coast Championships with a $2,500 cash award.

“The American Quarter Horse is well known as the most versatile breed on Earth,” said AQHA Chief Executive Officer David Dellin. “In a continuation of showcasing that versatility, we are proud to recognize the incredible Quarter Horses competing successfully in competitions like the USHJA Amateur Hunter Championships and to celebrate the strength of these horse-and-rider partnerships on a national stage.”

The USHJA Amateur Hunter Championships give adult amateur riders a national spotlight and a true championship experience. Competition includes multiple phases that test consistency, style and performance, with overall champions determined by combined scores. The American Quarter Horse High-Score Award will be presented to the highest overall-scoring American Quarter Horse at each championship. Horses must be registered with AQHA and complete the designated award form during competition to be eligible.

“We are excited to bring something forward that highlights the American Quarter Horse within this part of the industry,” said AQHA Professional Horsewoman Lainie DeBoer, chairman of the AQHA Hunter Task Force. “Our hope is that this award encourages AQHA members to step into the USHJA arena and qualify, while also inspiring USHJA members who currently compete on Quarter Horses to aim for this recognition. It’s about building bridges and celebrating the horses that can confidently compete on both stages.”

The 2026 East Coast Championship is June 24-28 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, Kentucky, during the USHJA Amateur Festival East, with a qualifying period of August 3, 2025, through May 8, 2026. The West Coast Championship is October 28 – November 1, 2026, at Desert International Horse Park in Thermal, California, during National Sunshine Series I, with a qualifying period of September 15, 2025, through September 16, 2026. Amateur riders qualify through United States Equestrian Federation-licensed competitions by earning top placings in their respective hunter divisions during the qualifying period.

The addition of the American Quarter Horse High-Score Award reflects AQHA’s continued commitment to celebrating the breed’s growing presence in open hunter competition. Quarter Horses are proving themselves as reliable, athletic and competitive partners for adult amateurs across the country. Through this partnership with Judy Canfield Power and Rick and Lori Bucholz, AQHA aims to elevate recognition of the American Quarter Horse within the broader hunter community and celebrate the riders who proudly choose them on one of the sport’s most respected stages.

For more information about the USHJA Amateur Hunter Championships and the American Quarter Horse High-Score Award, visit www.ushja.org/amateurhunterchampionships.

Media Contact:

Justin Shaw

jshaw@aqha.org