American Regent Animal Health, makers of Adequan i.m.® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan), and PATH Intl. are proud to announce the 2025 PATH Intl. Veterinarian of the Year

DENVER, CO – The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship (PATH Intl.) takes great pride in the exceptional veterinarians who serve at PATH Intl. Member Centers across the country, providing high quality care for the equines that partner with humans in equine-assisted services (EAS). PATH Intl. is pleased to announce the winner of the 2025 PATH Intl. Veterinarian of the Year Award sponsored by American Regent Animal Health, maker of Adequan i.m.® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). Congratulations to Dr. Erin Kennedy of Success in Motion Veterinary Services, Spokane, Washington.

Dr. Erin Kennedy and all of the PATH Intl. Regional veterinarian award recipients were recognized at the PATH Intl. Awards Luncheon held in Denver, Colorado, on November 8, at the 2025 PATH Intl. Conference. Dr. Kennedy was nominated for her services at Free Rein Therapeutic Riding Center of Spokane and relayed the following. “When a program horse at Free Rein presented one Saturday morning with a severely swollen leg, the staff faced a difficult decision on whether or not to visit their local emergency clinic. Their veterinarian, Dr. Erin Kennedy, does not typically keep weekend hours or make emergency calls, but when contacted for advice, the response was immediate: “I’m on my way.” Thanks to Dr. Kennedy’s swift response and expertise, treatment began immediately, and the horse made a full recovery.

“I have consistently been impressed by Dr. Kennedy’s thoroughness and compassion,” a center representative shared. “A specific example I witnessed was Dr. Kennedy treating a horse who was colicing. Something I was very impressed with was that Dr. Kennedy gave detailed instructions to the staff on post-recovery so that everyone was in the loop, and that horse recovered quickly. Dr. Kennedy brings both technical expertise and a reassuring presence that puts horses and owners at ease.”

American Regent Animal Health is a generous silver-level sponsor of PATH Intl. and awarded boxes of Adequan i.m. to the PATH Intl. National Veterinarian of the Year and to each PATH Intl. Region Veterinarian of the Year. Adequan i.m. is the only FDA-approved equine injectable prescription PSGAG available. Adequan i.m. is recommended for the intramuscular treatment of non-infectious degenerative and/or traumatic joint dysfunction and associated lameness of the carpal and hock joints in horses. WARNING: Not for use in humans. CAUTION: Federal law restricts this drug to use by or on the order of a licensed veterinarian. See full Prescribing information at adequan.com.

Marjorie Lathrop, marketing director, American Regent Animal Health, shares, “American Regent Animal Health is honored to continue our partnership with PATH Intl., recognizing the vital role veterinarians play in equine-assisted services. Supporting the PATH Intl. Veterinarian of the Year Award aligns with our mission to champion equine health and comfort, empowering greater connections and more impact as we come together to support horses and their riders.”

Congratulations to the 2025 PATH Intl. Region Veterinarian of the Year Winners and the centers who nominated them:

Region 1: No Nominations in 2025

Region 2: Dr. Nancy Reams, Maryland Therapeutic Riding Inc., Crownsville, MD

Region 3: Dr. Laura Kellam, Ride Like a Knight St. Andrews University, Laurinburg, NC

Region 4: Dr. Cage Cruise, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Lexington, KY

Region 5: Dr. Elaine Haw, Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy, Collierville, TN

Region 6: Dr. Mallory Hames, Mounted Eagles, Inc., Nisswa, MN

Region 7: Dr. Michael Thomassen, Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy, Gretna, NE

Region 8: Dr. Jennifer Wickline Collins, EQUEST, Dallas, TX

Region 9: Dr. Erin Kennedy, Free Rein Therapeutic Riding, Spokane, WA

Region 10: Dr. Cindy Hager, CHAPS Equine Assisted Services, Sheridan, WY

Region 11: Dr. Tad Bender, REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, Bonsall, CA

For a full list of the states and countries included in each of the PATH Intl. Regions please visit: https://pathintl.org/membership/regions/

About PATH Intl.: The Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship International® (PATH Intl.) was formed in 1969 to promote safety and optimal outcomes in equine-assisted services (EAS) for individuals with special needs and others. At 767 member centers, more than 71,288 children and adults, including 7,427 veterans, may find improved health, wellness and a sense of pride, independence and fun through involvement with horses. Member centers offer therapeutic horsemanship including riding, driving, interactive vaulting, groundwork and stable management; physical, speech and occupational therapies; mental health services incorporating equines; and coaching and learning programs, among other services. There are 51,995 volunteers, 4,525 PATH Intl. certified professionals, 7,694 equines, and thousands of contributors from all over the world helping people at PATH Intl. Member Centers achieve their health, wellness and learning goals. Through a wide variety of educational resources and certification programs, the association helps individuals start and maintain successful EAS programs. PATH Intl. offers the first and only independently accredited certification program in the EAS industry. The PATH Intl. Certified Therapeutic Riding Instructor Certification, first accredited by the National Commission for Certifying Agencies in 2023, demonstrates the competency of therapeutic riding instructors and adds credibility to the EAS industry as a career path.

About American Regent Animal Health

American Regent Animal Health, a division of American Regent, Inc., is committed to advancing animal health with proven FDA-approved products like Adequan® (polysulfated glycosaminoglycan). The company’s portfolio is anchored by the only FDA-approved polysulfated glycosaminoglycan products for horses and dogs, which have been relied on for over three decades by veterinarians. American Regent, Inc., a Daiichi Sankyo Group Company, manufactures and distributes human and veterinary pharmaceutical products and is committed to providing the ever- changing U.S. healthcare marketplace with a growing and diversified American Regent portfolio. For more information on American Regent Animal Health, visit ARAnimalHealth.com or call 800-458-0163. PP-AI-US-1329

