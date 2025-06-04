Amplify Opens Fall 2025 Mentorship Program for Youth and Young Adults

LEXINGTON, KY (June 04, 2025) – Amplify Horse Racing is now accepting applications for the Fall 2025 session of its Mentorship Program, open through Tuesday, June 24 at 11:59 PM ET. This free, educational program connects youth and young adults with experienced Thoroughbred industry professionals for career exploration and guidance. The fall session will run from August 1 through October 31.

The program is designed for individuals ages 15 to 25 who are curious about careers in the Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry—no prior experience or academic qualifications required. Amplify is also seeking qualified mentors with substantial industry experience who are willing to meet training, background check, and time commitment requirements. Applicants must reside in the United States, U.S. territories, or Canada.

Participants in the program will also be eligible for travel grants to attend immersive industry experiences, including Amplify’s Kentucky Industry Immersion Day in October and the annual end-of-year Student Networking Event in November.

“I learned so much and gained insight into many career opportunities that I didn’t even know existed,” said mentee graduate Tatum Balli. “The knowledge I have gained from Amplify alone is unmatched.”

To learn about the program and apply today, prospective mentors and mentees can visit amplifyhorseracing.org/mentorship or contact info@amplifyhorseracing.org for more information.

About Amplify Horse Racing: Amplify Horse Racing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that amplifies Thoroughbred industry education, mentorship, and career opportunities with horse programs for youth and young adults. We create pathways to involvement for newcomers, highlight existing initiatives, and create new resources to lead the Thoroughbred industry into the future. Horse racing might be called “the sport of kings,” but it’s a sport for everyone!

Media Contact:

Annise Montplaisir

Email: annise@amplifyhorseracing.org

Photos available upon request