Amplify Opens Fall 2026 Youth Mentorship Program Application

LEXINGTON, KY (June 16, 2026) – Amplify Horse Racing is now accepting applications for the Fall 2026 session of its Mentorship Program, which connects youth and young adults with experienced professionals across the Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry. Since launching in 2021, the program has helped participants explore careers in racing, breeding, veterinary medicine, media, and more through one-on-one mentorship. Applications are open through Tuesday, June 23, and participation is free.

Designed for individuals ages 15-25, the three-month program provides structured career exploration, individualized guidance, and direct exposure to the Thoroughbred industry. No prior horse experience is required, and applicants must reside in the United States, U.S. territories, or Canada.

Mentor-mentee pairs meet virtually or in person, depending on location and interests, to discuss career pathways, educational opportunities, and industry experiences. Throughout the program, mentees work with their mentor to develop a personalized plan identifying next steps such as coursework, volunteer opportunities, post-secondary programs, and entry-level experiences.

Participants receive support through a live virtual orientation, facilitated mentor introductions, and access to a dedicated platform featuring guided conversation topics, curated resources, and milestone prompts.

Mentees may also apply for a special immersion component supported by Glen Hill Farm. Top performers will receive travel grants to participate in a behind-the-scenes industry experience in Kentucky, offering networking opportunities and real-world exposure to Thoroughbred racing.

“What I appreciated most about the Mentorship Program was the opportunity to build meaningful connections within the equine industry,” said Spring 2026 mentee graduate Tori Iorillo. “My mentor, Cate Masterson, helped me feel more confident about my future goals and provided valuable insights that I can apply as I begin my career. Having someone invested in my growth has made a big impact, and I am grateful for the relationships and opportunities that have come from this program.”

Individuals interested in serving as mentors may apply year-round. Those wishing to participate in the Fall 2026 session must apply by June 23 to complete onboarding, training, and background check requirements. Mentors are matched with mentees based on career interests, experience level, learning style, and geographic proximity when possible.

To learn more or apply as a mentor or mentee, visit amplifyhorseracing.org/mentorship or contact info@amplifyhorseracing.org.

About Amplify: Amplify Horse Racing connects youth to opportunities in the Thoroughbred industry through education, mentorship, and career pathways so they can discover their place in the sport and help shape its future.

Media Contact:

Mary-Courtney Combs

marycourtney@amplifyhorseracing.org