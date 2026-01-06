Amplify Opens Spring 2026 Youth Mentorship Program Application

LEXINGTON, KY (January 06, 2026) – Amplify Horse Racing is now accepting applications for the Spring 2026 session of its Mentorship Program, an educational initiative connecting youth and young adults with experienced professionals across the Thoroughbred racing and breeding industry. Since its launch in 2021, Amplify’s Mentorship Program has helped youth take concrete next steps toward careers across racing, breeding, veterinary medicine, media, and beyond through individualized, one-to-one mentorship. Applications are open through Tuesday, January 27, and participation is free for all students.

Designed for individuals ages 15 to 25, the Amplify Mentorship Program provides structured career exploration, individualized guidance, and direct exposure to the Thoroughbred industry. No prior horse experience or specific academic criteria are required. Applicants must reside in the United States, U.S. territories, or Canada.

The program is a 3-month hybrid experience, with mentor-mentee pairs meeting virtually or in person based on geographic proximity and mutual interests. Unlike an internship, the mentorship is not a hands-on employment experience. Instead, it is a conversational and observation-based learning opportunity, similar to a structured job shadow, that introduces youth to the Thoroughbred industry, its educational pathways, and its wide range of career opportunities.

Throughout the session, mentees work one-on-one with their mentor to develop a personalized educational and career exploration plan, identifying next steps such as coursework, volunteer opportunities, post-secondary programs, and entry-level experiences that will help them gain future hands-on experience in the industry.

For Spring 2026, the program builds on its strong foundation with enhanced structure and intentional support throughout the session. Mentees participate in a live virtual orientation and training to prepare them for a successful mentorship experience, while each mentor-mentee pair receives a one-on-one introduction facilitated by Amplify and access to a dedicated platform with guided conversation topics, curated resources, and milestone prompts to support meaningful engagement.

Amplify mentees will also have the opportunity to apply for a special immersion component of the program. Top performers will receive travel grants supported by Glen Hill Farm to take part in an in-person, multi-faceted industry experience in Kentucky. This capstone opportunity offers behind-the-scenes access, networking, and real-world learning to meaningfully culminate the mentorship session.

“The Amplify Mentorship Program has not only given me a lifelong connection, but a meaningful friendship with an amazing industry professional,” said Fall 2025 mentee graduate Angelina Shumaker. “My mentor, Jessica Paquette, has been incredibly open and welcoming and we both have a ton in common. She’s answered every question I’ve thrown at her and she’s given me some invaluable industry advice that I will carry with me for the rest of my life… Amplify has opened a door for me I never would have had coming from a small town in Pennsylvania. I will forever be grateful for the work they do and for teaching the younger generation that there is a space in racing for everyone!”

Mentors may apply to the Amplify Mentorship Program year-round; however, those interested in participating in the Spring 2026 session must apply by Tuesday, January 27 to complete required onboarding, training, and background check requirements in time to be paired with a spring mentee.

Mentor-mentee matches are made intentionally based on learning style compatibility, mentee experience level, and career interests, with geographic proximity considered when possible. Approved mentors may participate once per year, with a minimum time commitment of eight hours per session, and receive training, orientation, and ongoing support from Amplify through structured resources and guided conversation tools.

To learn more about the Spring 2026 Mentorship Program or to apply as a mentor or mentee, visit amplifyhorseracing.org/mentorship or contact info@amplifyhorseracing.org.

About Amplify Horse Racing: Amplify Horse Racing is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that amplifies Thoroughbred industry education, mentorship, and career opportunities with horse programs for youth and young adults. We create pathways to involvement for newcomers, highlight existing initiatives, and create new resources to lead the Thoroughbred industry into the future. Horse racing might be called “the sport of kings,” but it’s a sport for everyone!

Media Contact:

Mary-Courtney Combs

marycourtney@amplifyhorseracing.org