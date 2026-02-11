An Exciting Refresh to the Classic Equine Performance Trainer Pad

An exciting refresh to a longtime favorite. The Classic Equine Performance Trainer Saddle Pad just got even better with a Felt Top. Now available in Black, Coffee, Grey, Maroon, and Navy, this makes it easy to stay organized in your barn. This pad still has the same 100% pressed wool felt center that you love, just with an updated, durable felt top.

It provides better shock absorption, increased rebound, and longer-lasting durability. The felt top gives a traditional, polished look that works well for both training and the show pen. The exterior felt is durable and colorfast, keeping the pad looking sharp. A merino wool fleece bottom naturally wicks away sweat and provides all-day comfort, while the contoured shape relieves pressure on the withers for a secure fit.

Sizes : 31” x 32”

: 31” x 32” Colors : Black, Coffee, Grey, Maroon, Navy

: Black, Coffee, Grey, Maroon, Navy MSRP: $139.99

Get yours today: https://classicequine.com/ce/Details/PTPFTBK

#ClassicEquine #PlayToWin

About Classic Equine: A leader in innovation, Classic Equine continues to be one of the most trusted sources for equine performance products. Using the best materials and designs available, Classic Equine provides the equipment that riders rely on every day to enhance performance and excel in their given sport. Classic Equine is a part of the Equibrand Products Group family of equine product brands based in Granbury, Texas.

Media Contact:

Nicole Speeding

nspeeding@equibrand.com