Animals in War & Peace Seeks Equine Nominations

WASHINGTON, DC — The Animals in War & Peace nonprofit organization is currently seeking equine nominations for its 2026 awards, honoring the extraordinary service and sacrifice of horses and mules in military and peacekeeping roles.

Animals in War & Peace (AWP) Advisory Board Member and American Horse Publications Media (AHP) Professional member Valerie Ormond has been involved with AWP since its inaugural ceremony in 2019, and she hopes to recognize more heroes from the equine industry. “Our board knows there are horses and mules that have performed brave acts in roles serving in police forces, security, border patrol and others. We’d like to get the word out about this program to help see these deserving working animals rewarded. ”

Robin Hutton, AHP former Equine Book of the Year award winner and New York Times bestselling author of Sgt. Reckless: America’s War Horse, founded the Animals in War & Peace organization to recognize the vital contributions of animals in times of conflict and peace. The first Medal of Bravery Award Winner #1 in 2019 was earned by the legendary Korean War horse Marine Staff Sergeant Reckless, whose courage and devotion saved countless lives and set the standard for equine heroism.

The only other equine honored to date is Sgt. York, recipient of the AWP Distinguished Service Medal #4 in 2023. Sgt. York served 25 years as one of the Army Caisson Platoon’s most important and storied Military Working Equines (MWE). He became a Caparisoned Horse (Cap Horse) — a riderless horse symbolizing an officer’s final ride in battle, with empty boots faced backward in the stirrups. Sgt. York carried this honor at President Ronald Reagan’s funeral and for countless other dignitaries.

So far, AWP has received eight nominations for 2026, but none for horses or mules. Ormond said, “In seeing this, I wanted to encourage equine submissions to ensure these remarkable animals are recognized alongside their canine and other animal counterparts.”

From the valiant war horses that charged into combat, to the carrier pigeons that braved perilous skies with vital communications, and the loyal canines who continue to serve alongside military and law enforcement personnel, these animals have played pivotal roles in our nation’s defense and wellbeing. Yet, their stories remain largely absent from traditional historical narratives.

Since its founding, Animals in War & Peace has remained steadfast in its mission to ensure these silent heroes are remembered. The organization has honored thirty-four working animals on Capitol Hill (23 Medals of Bravery, 10 Distinguished Service Medals-including one team), in ceremonies involving members of Congress, and has archived their stories on a dedicated digital platform for future generations.

Award Categories

Animals in War & Peace Medal of Bravery: Celebrates animals—past, present, or retired—who have demonstrated exceptional courage and service across branches of the U.S. military, law enforcement, and emergency response.

Animals in War & Peace Distinguished Service Medal: Honors animals whose service to the United States has been marked by exceptional merit and dedication in roles of significant responsibility, including military, law enforcement, agriculture, and therapy.

Nominations are open to animals currently serving or historically recognized for their service in any of these fields. Submissions must be received by March 13, 2026. The 2026 Animals in War & Peace Ceremony is tentatively scheduled for November 12, 2026.

For nomination guidelines and more information, please visit: Animals in War & Peace.

