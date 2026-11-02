AnimaSol New Presenting Sponsor of The HorseGrooms Podcast

HorseGrooms welcomes AnimaSol as the new presenting sponsor of The HorseGrooms Podcast from November 2026 through January 2027. The partnership brings together a shared commitment to education and helping the people who care for horses understand the tools available to support their well-being.

Founded by Jackie Jolie, AnimaSol develops red and near-infrared light therapy products for animals and people. Its EquiSol range for horses includes a full-body blanket, leg wraps, and bell boots. The company also offers DogSol products for dogs.

AnimaSol’s wireless equine products are designed for use in daily barn routines. The EquiSol blanket combines five wavelengths of red and near-infrared light, while the wraps and bell boots offer options for use on different areas of the horse’s body.

“We are grateful to AnimaSol for supporting our mission and helping us continue these educational conversations,” said Dinette Neuteboom, founder of HorseGrooms and host of The HorseGrooms Podcast. “We share a desire to help grooms and other equestrians keep learning so they can provide the best possible care for their horses.”

Jolie will join the podcast on November 5 to explain different wavelengths of light, discuss the benefits she has seen in her work with horses, and share how light therapy products can fit into daily care.

HorseGrooms also thanksHorcery, the podcast’s first presenting sponsor, for its support during the initial three months following the podcast’s relaunch.

Broadcast and distributed byEquus Radio Network, The HorseGrooms Podcast features conversations with grooms, barn managers, and other professionals about horse care, horsemanship, and the people behind the horses.

Learn more athorsegrooms.com andanimasol.com.

About HorseGrooms

HorseGrooms is an international platform dedicated to educating, supporting, connecting, and recognizing professional grooms. Through its community, articles, webinars, podcast, and in-person MeetUps, HorseGrooms shares practical knowledge while promoting horsemanship and horse welfare.

Media contact:

Dinette Neuteboom

Founder, HorseGrooms

dinette@horsegrooms.com