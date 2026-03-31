Announcing Show Strides Volume 8

Read Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help

Buy the My Show Strides Journal

The Plaid Horse is thrilled to announce that Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help is now available on Kindle, audiobook, and paperback! The popular children’s series continues when Tally and Kaitlyn are invited to volunteer at New Horizons Farm, an adaptive riding program where they learn about how horses work with people who have special needs. They get to know the instructors, riders, and horses at the program and learn just how much horses can help people-in ways they couldn’t imagine. Meanwhile, back home at Quince Oaks, Ryan has an announcement for the riders that could change everything for Tally and her friends.

Now is the time to get kids hooked on reading. Find Show Strides on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and/or your favorite retailer.

NEW:

Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable

Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust

Read More of the Show Strides Series:

Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies

Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback

Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On

Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships

Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure

Media Contact:

Piper Klemm

piper@theplaidhorse.com