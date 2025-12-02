Another Winner for Active Riding Trips: Season 54 Episode 42 Showcase on The Price Is Right

Stanfordville, NY (December 2, 2025) Another winner has come on down for an Active Riding Trips six-day Yellowstone stay at Blackwater Creek Ranch and Resort, as part of an adventure showcase package valued at more than $42,000 (including a cruise in Fiji and stay at a Cape Town vineyard), on Season 54 Episode 42 of television’s longest running game show, The Price Is Right, hosted by Drew Carey.

Since 2003, Active Riding Trips has tailored experiences between the ears and around the world for riders of all levels and those who travel with them. This was the fourth appearance in 2025 for the award-winning all-female-driven travel agency on The Price Is Right, joining a luxurious trio of experiences in the final showcase challenge at 32 minutes into the episode, which can be watched on CBS.com at https://www.cbs.com/shows/video/Nc3eeNqvFtzZy74pNMpC8J2n0CsTozpM/.

“This holiday we’re giving thanks for adventure,” said George Gray, TPR announcer since 2011, “with unforgettable journeys near and far, and it starts with an exploration of Yellowstone Park.” For Raymond Beekus, it started with the numbers “777” in his every guess leading to his Showcase. Coincidentally, there was even a seven in the total value of the three trips he finally won: $42, 733.

The Active Riding Trips adventure with The Price Is Right is a six-night getaway to historic Blackwater Creek Ranch and Resort in Wyoming, including rental car, amid what U.S. President Teddy Roosevelt dubbed “the most scenic 50 miles in America” at the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park. Active Riding Trips hosted winning prizes in Season 53 Episode 169 on June 4, and the Season 54 opener on September 22.

Find The Price Is Right free on CBS, Amazon Prime Video, Pluto TV and Philo, or on Paramount with subscription. “Come on down, the Price Is Right” first aired on September 4, 1972, and challenges contestants to guess the price of everyday or not-so-everyday retail items towards a chance at the Showcase Showdown.

Every Active Riding Trip is personally scouted for quality hospitality, unforgettable scenery and amazing riding at your level. We promise that you will not find Active Riding Trip’s exact experiences at a lower price anywhere else. Learn more on Facebook and IG and sign up for the newsletter to get dates and deals first at activeridingtrips.com.

