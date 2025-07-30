Appaloosa Horse Club Headquarters Sale Complete, Plans to Move to Oklahoma City

The Appaloosa Horse Club (Appaloosa.com) is on the move. The sale of the building the ApHC has called home since 1974 is final, and the horse club plans to move to Oklahoma City in the fall. The 20,000-plus square foot building and property near the Idaho-Washington border was purchased by a local manufacturing company earlier this month.

The organization, now working in a temporary office, plans to move its ApHC headquarters to Stockyards City (https://www.stockyardscity.org) in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, as early as November 2025. The new location is close to Cattlemen’s Steakhouse (https://cattlemensrestaurant.com), a favorite destination for attendees of the many equine events at the OKC Fair Park (https://okcfairpark.com). The ApHC’s stockyard address and phone number will be announced later this fall.

“There are many changes to the equine industry on the horizon,” says ApHC President Lori Wunderlich. Our move to the Oklahoma stockyards will provide us with increased visibility in the center of ‘horse country.’ We will be better able to serve our current membership and introduce others to the Appaloosa breed with exposure to the many people who visit the stockyards daily. The board views this as a move for the future!”

Oklahoma City ranked number one in U.S. News and World Report’s “15 Best Cities to Live in for 2025-2026.” With a population of 713,207, the median home price is $230,952, and the median household income is $67,188.

“In Central Oklahoma on the banks of the Oklahoma River, Oklahoma City is surrounded by rolling hills that slope into the nearby grassy plains,” according to the U.S News and World Report website (https://realestate.usnews.com/real-estate/articles/best-big-cities-to-live-in-the-u-s#okc). “The city boasts the world’s largest livestock markets and is well-known for its cowboy history, featuring museums such as the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, as well as numerous festivals.”

During the transition to the new location, many of ApHC’s current employees will work remotely. The handling of registrations, transfer of ownership, accounting, data processing, and competitions will not be disrupted.

Continue to send paperwork to the temporary address and call 208-882-5578 for customer service:

Appaloosa Horse Club

530 S Asbury St, Suite 3

Moscow, Idaho 83843

The Appaloosa Museum and Heritage Center (https://www.appaloosamuseum.com) will stay in Palouse Country, Idaho. The announcement of the new location, address, and phone number will be made at a later date.

About ApHC:

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) honors the heritage and promotes the future of the Appaloosa horse. To preserve and improve the Appaloosa breed, the Appaloosa Horse Club was chartered in 1938. From those first few enthusiasts, the Club has grown into one of the leading equine breed registries in the world.

Today, the beautiful spotted horse is one of the most beloved of American horse breeds and can be found throughout the world, excelling in disciplines including western pleasure, games, working cow horse and dressage. Appaloosas are prized for their easy-going dispositions and their reliability as family horses.

The 2025 ApHC World Show will be held in Fort Worth, Texas, from October 24 through November 1. Sign up for email updates and find out more at http://Appaloosa.com and https://www.appaloosa.com/NewsletterRequest.

Media Contact:

Lex Smurthwaite

Director of Operations and Finance, Appaloosa Horse Club

accounting@appaloosa.com