Appaloosa Horse Club Provides Guidance with the Recent News Regarding Screwworms in the United States

Oklahoma City, Okla., June 10, 2026 — In response to the recent emergence of the New World Screwworm (NWS) in the United States, the Appaloosa Horse Club is issuing critical guidance and prevention protocols to protect livestock, pets, and wildlife.

Following official confirmations by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (USDA APHIS) of localized cases in Texas livestock and companion animals, agricultural officials are urging producers and animal owners nationwide to maintain high vigilance. The New World Screwworm is an aggressive parasitic pest whose larvae feed on the living flesh of warm-blooded animals. While the U.S. food supply remains entirely safe and the risk to the general public is low, the pest poses a significant threat to animal health and the agricultural economy.

“Early detection and strict herd management are our strongest lines of defense against the spread of this parasite,” said Todd Branson, Director of Competitions and Marketing. “By taking immediate preventative steps, monitoring animals daily, and utilizing newly authorized veterinary tools, producers can safeguard their livelihoods and help contain this pest.”

Critical Prevention Guidance for Livestock and Pet Owners

To minimize the risk of infestation, the Appaloosa Horse Club recommends the following immediate actions based on USDA APHIS Prevention Guidelines:

Postpone Elective Procedures: Delay surgical operations that cause open wounds—including dehorning, branding, castration, ear notching, and tail docking—until active fly tracking subsides.

Perform Daily Animal Inspections: Closely examine herds and pets for any open wounds, particularly around the face, genitals, and the umbilical areas of newborn animals.

Treat Wounds Immediately: Clean and treat all cuts, scratches, and newborn umbilical stumps immediately with an approved topical insecticide or wound dressing.

Mitigate Pasture and Pen Hazards: Inspect fences, equipment, and facilities to remove sharp edges, loose wires, or hazards that could scratch or injure animals.

Control Secondary Parasites: Implement strict tick and fly control programs to minimize skin irritation that could attract adult screwworm flies.

Inspect Transportation Vehicles: If traveling through or leaving an active NWS monitoring zone, check vehicles and trailers to ensure adult flies are not being inadvertently transported to new areas.

Recognizing the Signs of Infestation

Adult screwworm flies are attracted to wounds as small as a tick bite. Property owners should look for the following red flags:

Wounds that rapidly enlarge, drain fluid, or produce a distinct, foul odor.

The presence of white or cream-colored maggots burrowed deep within living tissue (unlike common blowfly maggots, which feed on dead tissue).

Animals displaying signs of severe discomfort, lethargy, or separating themselves from the herd.

Authorized Veterinary Treatment Options

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and federal agencies have fast-tracked several emergency treatments to aid in mitigation. Livestock producers can consult veterinarians regarding conditionally approved preventatives, such as Dectomax-CA1 (doramectin injection), which treats and protects cattle from larval reinfestation for up to 21 days. Multiple treatments are also available for companion pets.

How to Report Suspected Cases

Do not attempt to treat a suspected screwworm wound without collecting samples first. If you observe suspicious maggots or an unexplained wound failure:

Isolate the animal immediately to prevent further fly exposure. Contact your local veterinarian or state animal health official right away. Collect a sample of the larvae in a leak-proof container filled with rubbing alcohol, if safe to do so, for diagnostic testing.

For up-to-date tracking maps, regulatory movement mandates, and comprehensive toolkits, visit the centralized federal hub at Screwworm.gov or monitor the USDA APHIS Current Status Dashboard.

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) honors the heritage and promotes the future of the Appaloosa horse through the promotion and accessibility of quality programs and events that strengthen the bond people have with the Appaloosa worldwide. The organization effectively sets to accomplish this goal by readily providing services for the benefit of its members which encourage Appaloosa ownership and participation; fostering growth and membership in the Appaloosa Horse Club through promotion, recognition, advertisement and publicity of the Appaloosa; and by chartering a regional, national and international network of clubs or associations and provide support and assistance to them in their efforts to promote the Appaloosa breed. For more information about joining ApHC, or learning new ways to find your next Appaloosa, please visit appaloosa.com or call (405) 400-9296 today.

Media Contact:

Todd Branson

tbranson@appaloosa.com