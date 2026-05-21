Appaloosa Journal Recognized for Extraordinary Reporting

Oklahoma City, Okla., May 21, 2026 –

The Appaloosa Journal was recognized this month as a top American Horse Publication news organization. Placing first in the Association/Organization Publication Equine Media Horse Care Single Article category was the “Finding Their Calm” article by Kristen Pitzer. Heidi Nyland Melocco is the editor.

“This story did the finest job of combining interest and information in the class. Very nice lede ( thanks to Speaker). Good transitions. Logical organization and use of behavioral experts as sources, although I think you could have integrated some of your quotes better. Useful to readers.”

Also placing first in the awards category for Editorial Human-Animal Bond Photograph was “The New Nemmers Family Trio” photo taken by Heidi Nyland Melocco.

“The image is sharp and well-focused, especially on the faces, which helps draw attention to the main subjects. The composition is clean and easy to follow, with nothing distracting in the background. The lighting and color look natural and balanced, giving the photo a polished, professional feel.”

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) honors the heritage and promotes the future of the Appaloosa horse through the promotion and accessibility of quality programs and events that strengthen the bond people have with the Appaloosa worldwide. The organization effectively sets to accomplish this goal by readily providing services for the benefit of its members which encourage Appaloosa ownership and participation; fostering growth and membership in the Appaloosa Horse Club through promotion, recognition, advertisement and publicity of the Appaloosa; and by chartering a regional, national and international network of clubs or associations and provide support and assistance to them in their efforts to promote the Appaloosa breed. For more information about joining ApHC, or learning new ways to find your next Appaloosa, please visit appaloosa.com or call (405) 400-9296 today.

Media Contact:

Todd Branson

tbranson@appaloosa.com