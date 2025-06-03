Applications Accepted for Young Investigators & Innovation Research Grants through July 15, 2025

The Foundation for the Horse is now accepting applications for its 2025 Research Grant Programs. Two funding opportunities are available: one for established investigators and one for early-career researchers. Both programs aim to support innovative research that advances the health, safety, and performance of all equine athletes — whether racehorses, sport horses, western performance horses or others.

Since revamping its research funding initiatives in 2019, The Foundation has awarded over $1.5 million to support 54 research projects at 18 institutions, reinforcing its dedication to equine health and welfare.

Applications for both programs, detailed below, must be submitted by July 15. For full eligibility guidelines, proposal instructions and application materials for each grant program, visit foundationforthehorse.org/grants.

INNOVATION & DISCOVERY RESEARCH GRANTS

This program supports established investigators conducting cutting-edge research in equine medicine. Projects should drive scientific discovery and contribute to tangible improvements in horse health and welfare.

Funding: Up to $50,000 per year, for up to two years (one-year proposals preferred)

Eligibility: Established researchers in equine health fields

YOUNG INVESTIGATOR RESEARCH GRANTS

Designed for early-career equine veterinarians and researchers, this program encourages those pursuing academic or research-focused careers.

Funding: Up to $20,000 for a one-year project

Focus: Pilot or preliminary studies that may lead to larger research efforts are encouraged, though smaller standalone projects are also welcome

About The Foundation for the Horse

Established in 1994, The Foundation for the Horse is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization dedicated to transforming the lives of horses through Education, Research, and help for Horses at Risk. As the charitable arm of the American Association of Equine Practitioners, it is governed and stewarded by world-renowned equine veterinarians and equine stakeholders. The Foundation annually awards over $1 million in scholarships, grants, and program support to help horses throughout the U.S. and across the globe. To learn more, visit FoundationForTheHorse.org.

Media Contact:

Jay Buckner

Marketing Manager

(859) 705-0365

jbuckner@foundationforthehorse.org