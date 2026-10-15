Applications for American Quarter Horse Foundation Scholarships are Open

Applications are open through January 15, 2027.

For students with big goals and dreams for the future, scholarship opportunities can help make the journey possible.

Scholarship applications through the American Quarter Horse Foundation are open until January 15, 2027. Each year, more than 50 scholarships are awarded to students who demonstrate purpose, leadership and a passion for the American Quarter Horse and equine industry.

The Foundation Scholarship Program is dedicated to supporting well-rounded, driven and deserving students who are shaping the future of the industry. Scholarships recognize students who exemplify leadership, service and personal integrity, with an emphasis on the importance of competence, character and commitment.

In addition to reducing the financial barriers to higher education, scholarships open doors to future career opportunities, build confidence in personal potential and lay the foundation for continued professional growth. By investing in education, AQHF helps students develop the knowledge, skills and confidence needed to achieve their career goals and make meaningful contributions to their communities and the equine industry.

Scholarship opportunities vary in award amount and eligibility requirements, and recipients are selected through a balanced review of academic achievement, financial need and their long-term commitment to the American Quarter Horse industry.

The Foundation encourages eligible students to explore the available scholarship opportunities and apply. Parents, grandparents, educators, coaches and mentors are also encouraged to share scholarship information with students who may benefit from the program.

Applications open October 15 and must be submitted by January 15, 2027.

To learn more about available scholarships and apply, visit aqha.com/scholarships.

About the American Quarter Horse Foundation

The American Quarter Horse Foundation connects horses and people through charitable giving to support programs that preserve our horse’s legacy and further the well-being of the American Quarter Horse and the Quarter Horse family.

For more information about the Foundation, visit www.aqha.com/foundation.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information, visit www.aqha.com/news.