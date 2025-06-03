Applications for Horses and Humans Research Foundation’s $150,000 Research Grant Opportunity are Due July 14, 2025

Chagrin Falls, OH-June 3, 2025: Call for Proposals for HHRF’s 2025 Research Grant, awarding up to $150,000 to support innovative research on the mutual well-being of adult humans (18 and above) and equines (horses, ponies, donkeys, and mules) in equine-human interactions is quickly approaching.

HHRF invites submissions from researchers across disciplines exploring the multifaceted relationship between horses and humans. This call requires research that investigates equines and adult humans simultaneously, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of their interconnected experiences. Research may focus on therapy, groundwork, leadership programs, riding, mental health interventions (e.g., observing horses as part of therapy), and other relevant activities.

Key Details:

● Grant Award: Up to $150,000 for a research period of up to two years.

● Application Deadline: Monday, July 14, 2025.

● Focus Area: The mutual impact of equine-human interactions, addressing physical, social, emotional, cognitive, and spiritual well-being.

● Review Process: A multi-tier evaluation by the HHRF Scientific Advisory Council, with finalists invited to submit a link to a short, 2-7 minute, video walkthrough of ALL premises where equines will be located, clearly demonstrating site, safety, ethical, welfare and quality standards and a 15-minute pre-recorded video presentation followed by a live Q&A with the HHRF Board of Directors.

● Eligibility: Preference will be given to researchers with strong credentials, a track record of scientific excellence, and studies demonstrating rigor and clinical significance who incorporate or include practitioners on their team to ensure ecological validity of their proposed study.

HHRF supports the One Health approach, which the CDC defines as “the goal of achieving optimal health outcomes recognizing the interconnection between people, animals, plants, and their shared environment.” This grant aims to advance peer-reviewed research that fills critical knowledge gaps in equine-assisted interactions and promotes evidence-based practices.

This call for proposals is specific to investigating BOTH adult humans and horses simultaneously, meaning though the subject can be horse-human interactions related to any professional field, participants must be adult (18 and above) humans AND any type of equine involved in a mutual interaction. We encourage interdisciplinary collaborations and welcome proposals from researchers. The chosen proposal will have scientific rigor, merit, significance, relevance, and impact on horses and humans in their interactions.

How to Apply:

For complete application details, including guidelines, submission requirements, educational videos about applying, and information on previously funded projects, visit horsesandhumans.org.

For inquiries, contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, at ceo.director@horsesandhumans.org.

Contribute to HHRF today and help ensure that important research and education on horse-human interactions continues. For more information about HHRF, past funded research and our team, visit the website horsesandhumans.org or contact Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, CEO, ceo@horsesandhumans.org.

Mission: “Through sustained investment in rigorous research and educational initiatives, Horses and Humans Research Foundation serves as a catalyst to advance global knowledge of horse-human interactions and their impact on health and well-being of people, horses and other equines.” * such as Donkeys and Mules

Media Contact:

Dr. Pebbles Turbeville, HHRF CEO

ceo@horsesandhumans.org or info@horsesandhumans.org