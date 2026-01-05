Applications Now Open for 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) announced today that applications to compete in the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, presented by Thoroughbred Charities of America, are now open through January 23, 2026. The Thoroughbred Makeover is the largest and most lucrative retraining competition in North America for recently-retired Thoroughbred racehorses and former broodmares, and takes place on October 7-10, 2026 at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.

The Thoroughbred Makeover is the banner event of the RRP and is meant both to inspire more equestrians to partner with Thoroughbreds, and to showcase the athleticism, trainability, and versatility of the recently-retired racehorse. The event awards $139,000 in prize money and is expected to welcome several hundred Thoroughbreds competing in one or two of ten riding sports. The Thoroughbred Makeover also includes the National Symposium, with a vendor fair, horse sale, seminars and demos, networking and social events, clinics, and additional opportunities to be announced throughout 2026.

“Over the past decade, the Thoroughbred Makeover has established itself as a vital component of the aftercare ecosystem in North America,” said RRP executive director Kirsten Green. “Without demand for Thoroughbreds from capable riders, the system would not be able to efficiently meet the needs of horses retiring from racing annually. This is where the Thoroughbred Makeover and the programming of the RRP have become influential: both creating the structure and support for riders to find success with the breed and establishing a platform that showcases all that the Thoroughbred has to offer. We’re looking forward to welcoming another class of trainers who will take a Thoroughbred beyond racing.”

Accepted trainers will be announced on February 17, 2026. Trainers can acquire their Thoroughbreds for competition at any time. Professionals, amateurs, juniors, and teams are all welcome and encouraged to apply. Horses eligible for competition have raced or posted a timed work on or after July 1, 2024, have not competed in sports other than racing prior to December 1, 2025, and have not had more than 15 retraining rides prior to December 1, 2025. Full eligibility rules for horses as well as competition format and event regulations can be found in the 2026 event rulebook.

Equestrians interested in applying to the 2026 Thoroughbred Makeover to compete are invited to log in at theRRP.org and start the application process now.

The Retired Racehorse Project (RRP) is a 501(c)3 charitable organization working to increase demand for off-track Thoroughbreds beyond racing. In addition to producing the Thoroughbred Makeover and National Symposium, the world’s largest and most lucrative retraining competition for recently-retired racehorses, the organization also maintains an educational library of content to empower more equestrians to ride a Thoroughbred, offers the only Thoroughbred-only online horse listings, and conducts clinics and seminars throughout the country.

Media Contact:

Kristen Kovatch Bentley

Retired Racehorse Project

410-798-5140 | kbentley@therrp.org