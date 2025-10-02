Applications Open for American Youth Horse Council Grant Funding

October 2, 2025 (McDonald, NM) – Applications are now open for the 2025 American Youth Horse Council Grant Program! Every year, AYHC funds projects that support the youth horse industry nationwide.

Deadline: October 31, 2025

About the Grant Program:

Among its many projects, the AYHC annually awards grant funding to quality educational programs. The chief aim of AYHC’s grant program is to support groups in educating adults or teens who will, in turn, share their knowledge with youth, thereby enriching young people’s equine experiences. A secondary goal of this grant program is to support high-impact educational events that directly educate youth and advance the youth horse industry, in alignment with AYHC’s mission.

Criteria and Eligibility for Funds

Funding proposals should include the following:

All applicants must be AYHC members. You may submit membership at the time of application.

Demonstrate that the ultimate goal of the project supports youth education, either by developing the equine knowledge of adults/teens who will teach youth, or by providing direct educational experiences for youth that strengthen the horse industry.

Demonstrate support, collaboration, partnerships, and links with other entities. Priority will be given to projects that involve a minimum of two (2) organizations of dissimilar affiliation to participate as collaborators however, applications will be accepted from individual organizations. Examples that would fulfill this requirement are 4-H and Pony Clubs, 4-H and FFA, Pony Club and breed associations, state horse councils, and horseman’s associations, or any combination of groups that educate youth about horses.

Applications must be submitted online via Judgify at judgify.me/AYHCgrant25

Templates and full guidelines are available on the AYHC website at ayhc.com/ayhc-grants. We look forward to supporting your impactful educational programs!

Help Support the Grant Program

The demand for quality youth equine education is growing, and AYHC relies on the generosity of donors to make this grant program possible. Your contribution helps fund innovative projects that equip adults to teach, inspire, and empower the next generation of horse leaders. To make a donation and directly support these educational opportunities, please visit ayhc.com/donate.

ABOUT AMERICAN YOUTH HORSE COUNCIL

The American Youth Horse Council is the umbrella organization providing leadership and resources to serve and promote the youth horse industry. We believe youth who engage with horses grow in leadership and life skills. By empowering adults who teach youth about horses, and connecting them with resources, we are fostering a thriving horse industry. For more information about AYHC, please visit ayhc.com.

Media Contact:

Danette McGuire

Executive Director

info@ayhc.com