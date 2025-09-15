Apply Now for EQUUS Foundation Equine Studies Scholarships!

The EQUUS Foundation will award $40,000 in scholarships to junior and senior level undergraduate and graduate level students enrolled in equine studies programs at institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network.

“We are pleased to offer scholarships to support the next generation of equine professionals and to especially recognize the support of our Education Partners, Dr. Jenn Gates Nassar, the Family of Samantha Calzone, Hilltop Bio and the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA), said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

The scholarship program was established in 2023 following the development of the EQUUS Foundation Equine Education Network — a unique online network of educational institutions offering equine studies and equine athletic programs which provides direct links to the equine programs that are offered.

The online application is open now through October 15. Applicants must have a GPA of 3.0 or above and will be required to submit their most current grade transcript. Recipients will be required to provide a proof of enrollment displaying that the recipient has at least one semester remaining after January 1. The following scholarships will be awarded in 2025.

EQUUS Foundation Equine Studies Scholarship

The EQUUS Foundation will award $35,000 in 2025 for scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500 for junior and senior level undergraduate and graduate level students enrolled in equine studies programs at institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network, at least one of which will be reserved for a student who is also a current member of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA).

Samantha “Sam” Calzone Memorial Scholarship

The $2,500 scholarship is reserved for a junior or senior level undergraduate student or graduate level student enrolled in equine studies programs at institutions of higher learning listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network who is a current member of the Intercollegiate Horse Shows Association (IHSA).

Hilltop Bio Veterinary Scholarship

The $2,500 Hilltop Bio Veterinary Scholarship is reserved for a student enrolled in a veterinary college or university listed on the EQUUS Foundation’s Equine Education Network. Priority will be given to a student at Texas Tech University Veterinary School.

“We look forward to continuing to build the program and hope that individuals and organizations in the equestrian community will reach out to us if they wish to sponsor a named scholarship,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

Contact us here if you are interested in sponsoring a named Equine Studies Scholarship and joining the EQUUS Foundation as an Educational Partner.

Apply Now! equusfoundation.org/scholarships

Deadline: October 15, 2025!

