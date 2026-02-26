AQHA Introduces English Versatility Series and Challenge

The American Quarter Horse Association is proud to launch the VS Code Red English Versatility Series and the English Versatility Challenge, presented by VS Code Red. These two new initiatives are designed to celebrate the adaptability, athleticism and all-around talent of the American Quarter Horse in English and hunter disciplines.

Anchored by the English versatility pilot class launched by AQHA in 2025, the program expands in 2026 to include the VS Code Red English Versatility Series and the English Versatility Challenge, creating multiple pathways for exhibitors to participate at the local, national and championship levels.

English versatility showcases the Quarter Horse’s ability to excel across multiple English-style classes, emphasizing rideability and functional movement. The English versatility program will offer three distinct opportunities to compete, allowing riders of varying experience levels and geographic locations to participate.

Three Ways to Compete in English Versatility

VS Code Red AQHA English Versatility Series

The VS Code Red English Versatility Series is a season-long competition offered at select AQHA-approved shows across the country. Competitors participate in English versatility classes at a designated set of 10 participating events, starting in February at the Arizona Sun Circuit and wrapping up in September at the Texas Classic, with standings determined by earnings accumulated throughout the series, with each event offering a payout of $1,500 or more. The series provides a format for exhibitors to compete at multiple shows while recognizing top performers at the conclusion of the season.

VS Code Red AQHA English Versatility Challenge

The VS Code Red English Versatility Challenge is a new premier, standalone event at the 2026 Markel AQHA & Adequan® Select World Championship Shows. This three-class competition takes inspiration from the structure of the popular AQHA Pleasure Versatility Challenge while focusing on hunter-style American Quarter Horses. Horses that are 4 years and older who have not competed previously over fences are eligible to compete. The horse may be allowed to compete in English versatility pilot classes throughout the year, including if there is a jump in the pattern.

The English Versatility Challenge consists of horses being shown sequentially in three classes:

English versatility

Working hunter under saddle

Hunter conformation in hand

The Challenge highlights the complete English horse and rider combination in a single, high-profile event on AQHA’s largest stage.

AQHA English Versatility Pilot Classes at Local Shows

AQHA introduced English versatility as a pilot class at AQHA-approved shows across the country in 2025. These classes allow exhibitors and show management to participate in English versatility without committing to the full series or challenge format. Pilot classes provide valuable experience, exposure and feedback as AQHA continues to refine and expand English versatility offerings before becoming an official class to earn achievements and points.

A Commitment to Growth and Accessibility

“The launch of English versatility reflects AQHA’s ongoing commitment to evolving the show experience while honoring the foundational qualities of the American Quarter Horse,” said Scott Neuman, AQHA director of competitions. “By offering multiple ways to compete – from local pilot classes to a national series and a championship-level challenge – we’re meeting exhibitors where they are and creating meaningful opportunities for growth.”

The VS Code Red English Versatility Series is proudly supported by VS Code Red, whose sponsorship underscores a shared belief in versatility, performance and the future of English competition within AQHA.

“I’m really excited about the English Versatility Series and the Challenge because it puts hunter-bred Quarter Horses in the spotlight in a way we haven’t really had before,” said Katie Van Slyke, owner of VS Code Red. “The Series gives horses from all experience levels a chance to be part of something bigger all year long, and the Challenge at the AQHA World Show is such a cool opportunity to showcase the very best of them in one place. It’s about highlighting potential, celebrating great breeders, and showing just how versatile these horses are – whether they start on the rail or are being developed for a future over fences.”

Additional details, including class specifications, participating shows and updated rules are available at www.aqha.com/englishversatility.

Media Contact:

Justin Shaw

jshaw@aqha.org