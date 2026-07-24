AQHA Makes Finding Horseback Riding Lessons Easier Than Ever

The American Quarter Horse Association is launching the Horseback Lesson Directory, a new online resource designed to help riders and families find horseback riding lessons near them.

Designed to simplify the process of finding riding instruction, the AQHA Horseback Lesson Directory allows users to search for lesson barns and instructors in their area. Whether a family is looking for a child’s first riding lesson, an adult is ready to return to the saddle, a horse owner is seeking continued instruction or someone is simply curious about getting started with horses, the directory provides a place to begin finding lessons provided by AQHA members.

“AQHA is committed to making riding more accessible and approachable for individuals and families interested in getting involved with horses,” said AQHA Chief Executive Officer Dave Dellin. “By connecting riders with local instructors and lesson programs, the Horseback Lesson Directory creates a simple starting point for their equine journey.”

The directory is designed to support a variety of riders, from beginners who do not own a horse to current horse owners looking for instruction, coaching or support with their riding goals. By connecting riders with lesson programs and instructors, AQHA aims to support participation growth and welcome more people into the equine community.

While the Horseback Lesson Directory is designed to help new and recreational riders find lesson opportunities, those seeking advanced coaching or specialized training can also explore the AQHA Professional Horsemen Directory. Together, these resources connect riders of all experience levels with the right professionals to support their goals.

For riding instructors and lesson barns, the directory offers increased visibility to families and individuals actively searching for horseback riding lessons. Listings help promote lesson programs to prospective students while supporting AQHA’s broader mission to grow involvement in the American Quarter Horse industry.

Families, aspiring riders, riding instructors and lesson programs can explore the Horseback Lesson Directory at www.aqha.com/horseback-riding-lessons.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit www.aqha.com/news or subscribe to our news text “AQHA in the Know” for the latest Association updates.

Click the link to view the full release on AQHA.com – AQHA Makes Finding Horseback Riding Lessons Easier Than Ever – AQHA