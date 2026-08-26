AQHA Sets Dates for Upcoming Conventions

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Mark your calendars for AQHA Conventions scheduled through 2030

The American Quarter Horse Association announces dates for the 2027-30 AQHA Conventions, giving members the opportunity to plan ahead for the Association’s annual event. Members planning to attend the 2027 AQHA Convention should note the change in the schedule to Thursday-through-Sunday March 11-14 (there will no longer be meetings on Monday). Attendees are encouraged to keep the updated schedule in mind as they make travel plans for next year and future Conventions.

Future AQHA Convention dates are:

March 11-14, 2027

March 9-12, 2028

March 29 – April 1, 2029

March 14-17, 2030



The AQHA Convention brings members together to discuss important topics impacting the American Quarter Horse and the Association. Through committee meetings, member discussions and the annual membership business meeting, Convention provides members with opportunities to participate in the decision-making process and help shape the future of AQHA.

Announcing dates through 2030 provides members and industry stakeholders additional time to plan for future Conventions and participate in the conversations and decisions that guide the Association.

Each year, the AQHA Convention provides opportunities to attend committee meetings, discuss rule-change proposals, hear updates from Association leadership and connect with fellow members from across the industry.

Additional information regarding locations, schedules, registration and hotel accommodations for each Convention will be announced as details become available.

AQHA encourages members to save the dates and plan to take part in future AQHA Conventions.

AQHA news and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more information visit www.aqha.com/news.