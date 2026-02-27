AQHA to Host Educational Judges’ Workshop in Columbus, Ohio

The American Quarter Horse Association will host an educational workshop April 14-15 in Columbus, Ohio.

The event will take place at the Ohio Quarter Horse Association and will include classes in working hunter, equitation over fences, hunt seat equitation, horsemanship and showmanship.

Attending clinicians include AQHA Professional Horsemen Carla Wennberg, Jerry Erickson and Pierre Briere. Judges, trainers, exhibitors and high school/collegiate judging teams are welcome to attend.

“We are thankful for the Ohio Quarter Horse Association and thrilled to host this educational workshop for all to enjoy,” said Chris Benedict, AQHA director of officials. “This event is designed to bring our industry together by learning, collaborating and strengthening the consistency and professionalism within the arena. We’re looking forward to this engaging and impactful event, and hope that you register today.”

The cost for the educational workshop is $200 per participant, which includes lunch each day.

To attend, visit the event’s registration page. For more information, please contact Chris Benedict (cbenedict@aqha.org or 682-333-4999) or Conner Smith (csmith@aqha.org or (704-689-8000).

Media Contact:

Justin Shaw

jshaw@aqha.org